Media Watch: NBDSA Fines Zee News ₹1 Lakh For Communalising ‘Truck Par Namaz’ Broadcast; Issues Guidelines for Use and Verification of Social Media Content

‘Truck Par Namaz’ Broadcast and Complaints Against Communalisation

In the impugned broadcasts, Zee News aired a viral video purportedly showing a truck driver offering Namaz on top of his vehicle in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. The channel suggested that the driver had stopped his truck in the middle of the highway to pray, thereby causing a massive traffic jam.

The programme repeatedly played the video and stated that the other side of the highway was empty because no one else had stopped to pray. Although the reporter mentioned that the video was viral and not independently verified, the anchors’ commentary implied that the prayer had led to public inconvenience and called for action. The broadcast also featured captions such as “Truck par namaz, highway kiya jam” and “Khadi rahi gaadiya, log hue pareshan”.

Complainants alleged that the broadcast communalised a routine traffic disruption and presented an unverified social media clip as the cause of the jam. They argued that this violated the NBDSA’s Guidelines to Prevent Communal Colour in Reporting Crime, Riots, Rumours and Such Related Arguments, as well as the Principles of Self-Regulation related to Ensuring Neutrality, Impartiality and Objectivity in the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards.

They cited fact-checks and traffic advisories showing that the highway had already been disrupted due to severe weather conditions and landslides.