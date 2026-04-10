CAPF Bill Sparks Outrage as Families, Veterans Stage Protest In Rajghat

The centre has caused an uproar with the recently introduced law governing Central Armed Police Forces. On Thursday, 9th April, the government notified the Central Armed Police Forces (General) Administration Act after the law passed by the Parliament was given assent by President Droupadi Murmu. However, the decision was received with much controversy, as families of serving paramilitary personnel and veterans staged a protest in Rajghat against the bill, calling for its withdrawal in addition to some other demands.

Protestors say that this bill will do away with the rights and service conditions of the forces, the same forces who form the first line of defense when national security matters arise. Other than the bill, the protests also raised other key issues related to the service, such as restoration of the Old Pension Schemes (OPS), time-bound promotions, uniform service conditions, and dignified career advancement.

Background of the bill

The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on March 25. The bill seeks to bring CAPFs— including CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), BSF (Border Security Force), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal)— under an umbrella legislation. All the respective forces, until now, were governed under their respective laws. This bill would regulate recruitment, deputation, promotion and other conditions of service for the officers of the CAPFs.

See also: CAPF Bill tabled in RS, Oppn questions statuary competence

The new Act stipulates that 50 per cent of the posts in CAPFs will be filled through deputation from the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the rank of Inspector General, and a minimum of 67 per cent of the posts will be filled through deputation at the rank of Additional Director General.

The newly enacted law aims to create a uniform and comprehensive framework for the recruitment and service conditions of Group A General Duty officers and other personnel across all CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. A key provision of the Act is that it empowers the Central Government to formulate rules regarding recruitment and service conditions, which will take precedence over any conflicting laws, court orders, or previous administrative instructions. The CAPFs play a vital role in national security, border management, and internal law enforcement.

As of now, only these five CAPF are subjected to the new uniform laws. However, the government is empowered to make changes in the bill’s schedule, possibly bringing other CAPFs under its domain.

The Supreme Court judgement

In October of last year, the Supreme Court rejected Centre’s plea that sought a review of its 2025 verdict that directed that IPS officers' deputation in the CAPFs up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be "progressively reduced" and asked for a cadre review to be carried out in six months.

"... the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years," the apex court has remarked.

However, even after the supreme court judgement, IPS appointments still continued, which prompted CAPF officials to file a contempt petition. On March 9, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the court that “appropriate statutory and regulatory intervention” was under consideration. The bill was approved by the union cabinet the very next day.

See also: Centre announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

Why the protests?

On the occasion of Valour day, a day meant to honor and celebrate the contributions of CRPF personnels— retired CAPF personnel and their families took to the streets of Rajghat to march in protest against the bill. Expressing their dissent, they have demanded the full implementation of the 2025 supreme court ruling, and called for the legislation to be submitted to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for wider consultation.

One of the main concerns regarding this bill is the stagnation of careers in CAPF personnel. When officers of the Indian Police Services are promoted to the ranks of the Additional Director General (ADG) and Director General (DG), the other CAPF personnel are blocked from promotions and advancing up in the ranks, thus holding the same position for years without any promise of career enhancement opportunities.

Former CRPF ADG HR Singh, addressing the issue, spoke at a conference: “After a prolonged legal battle, the judgment delivered was fair and addressed the concerns of CAPF personnel. The question is, why is there still a delay in its implementation?"

It is with no doubt that the law has evoked a huge controversy in the nation. While the centre argues that uniformity related to laws is much needed and ensures better coordination, CAPF personnel have flagged genuine concerns and issues regarding the new bill.

Suggested reading: