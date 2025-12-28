Jhabua’s Answer to Tackling Child Malnutrition Begins at Home

By Laxmikanta Joshi

Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh: In the villages of Jhabua district, women carry the weight of families across seasons of scarcity and migration. Pregnancy does not slow them down. Neither does illness.

Days begin before sunrise, with fetching water, tending to livestock and household chores, before women head out for daily wage labour. Even during pregnancy, rest is rare. Health, often, comes last.

This routine has led to a public health crisis. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, 58.8% of women in Jhabua are anaemic, while 80.1% of children aged six to 59 months are malnourished.

It is within this landscape that Moti Aai, a community-based initiative centred on women caring for severely malnourished children, took shape in Jhabua. The idea was simple: if nutrition was failing inside homes, care had to return there.

“Women here prioritise daily wages over their own health,” said Priyanka Gamar, a supervisor with the Women and Child Development Department. “Even during pregnancy, work does not stop.”

Many pregnant women remain outside the reach of health systems. “When we find them, we try to ensure check-ups at nearby anganwadi centres and with ANMs,” Gamar said. “But we do not reach everyone.”

The consequences are intergenerational. Women who are undernourished often give birth to undernourished children.

Despite anganwadi centres, subsidised rations and nutrition rehabilitation facilities, malnutrition indicators in Jhabua have remained stubbornly high for years. The gap lies not in the absence of schemes—but in what happens beyond them, inside homes.