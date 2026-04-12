Konkan’s Alphonso Crop Collapses, Farmers Left Without Markets

Pune, Maharashtra: March is about to end, but not a single mango from the orchards of Mandar Khedkar (35) has reached Pune.

Khedkar, who maintains orchards in Sangameshwar and Ratnagiri talukas of Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, said his orchards have failed to yield enough mangoes to cover transport costs.

“Even if I send mangoes to the markets of Pune, I would end up paying for transport…there simply would not be enough quality to cover costs. In my 20 years of active farming, this would be the first time I am faced with such a situation,” he said.

By March, Khedkar normally harvests 30 boxes (each with four dozen mangoes) per day, but this year only a few trees have yielded fruit.

“In a week, I am able to harvest about 10-15 boxes only. I would end up paying from my pocket for labour,” he said.

Disrupted season

Konkan, the coastal region of Maharashtra, is home to the Hapus, or Alphonso, mango. In 2018, the mango earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag due to its origin and specialty. While Karnataka also grows a similar variety, growers in Konkan have waged a legal and publicity battle against the use of the trademark ‘Hapus’ by others.

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By mid-March, Konkan farmers are usually ready to sell their produce in the markets of Pune and Mumbai, with exporters shipping mangoes to the United States, Europe and the Middle East. India exports, on average, 25,000-27,000 tonnes of mangoes annually, with the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board running treatment facilities in Vashi in Navi Mumbai and in Ratnagiri to support exporters.

But this year, farmers like Khedkar say they have neither enough for the local market nor for exports.

Anand Desai (54), who has been in the business for 30 years, said this was the worst season he has seen. Desai, who owns orchards in Pavas village in Ratnagiri taluka, said there is hardly anything to sell.

“Almost 80% of the mango crop is gone. What we have left is not enough even for the local market, we have no strategy ready,” he said.

Unlike other horticulture crops like pomegranate, mango orchards yield only once a year, and farmers depend on both quality and quantity. Hapus mangoes from Konkan fetch higher prices because of their “unique taste and flavour”.

Organisations like the Konkan Hapus Amba Utpakad Vitkreda Sangh, a cooperative of growers, have helped farmers register their orchards and obtain GI tags. Maharashtra alone has over 300 farmers and cooperatives with GI-registered produce.

Khedkar said he spends around Rs 4 lakh per year maintaining his orchards. To break even, production should be around 1,000 boxes.

“I am not sure if I will get even half that number,” he said. To hire a large truck to Pune’s wholesale market, a minimum of 4-5 tonnes of mangoes is required.

“At present, the rate in Pune’s market is around Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000 per box. But I do not have the quantity to fill a truck,” he said. Agriculture officers in Ratnagiri said this would be a highly unusual season, with little produce available for bulk marketing.