No Rain in Wakching Leaves Manipur Farmers Uncertain About the Coming Season

Imphal, Manipur: For generations, people in Manipur have believed that rain during the month of “Wakching” in the Manipuri traditional lunar calendar, which generally coincides with January, is a sign of healthy land and a stable agricultural cycle, crucial in a region where agriculture remains the primary source of income.

“Wakching tha-da nong tadrabadi touheideh,” which roughly translates as “It is inauspicious if there is no rain in the month of Wakching,” goes a Manipuri saying that cautions against a rainless January. In traditional belief, the absence of rain in this period is considered a warning of hardship for both land and people. Historical accounts and oral traditions in Manipur have long associated a dry Wakching with drought and famine.

According to Wangam Somorjit, historian and director of the Advance Research Consortium Library and Archives in Imphal, records in the Cheitharol Kumbaba, the royal chronicle of Manipur’s kings covering 76 reigns from 33 CE to 1955, document multiple instances of drought, famine, pest infestations and hardship.

Referring to these records, he said droughts were recorded during the reign of King Khagemba in 1634 and 1641, during King Paikhomba’s reign in 1694 and 1760, and during King Chandrakriti’s reign across several years in the 19th century. In 1848, records indicate there was no rainfall at all.

The belief that a rainless Wakching is inauspicious, he said, likely emerged from such accounts being passed down orally across generations.