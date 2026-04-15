Mumbai drug overdose case: Shocking details emerge, six arrested so far

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) In the wake of the deaths of two MBA students from an alleged drug overdose at a music concert in Mumbai's Goregaon East, police arrested another suspect on Tuesday, taking the total number of arrests to six, including the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier.
According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place during a music event held on April 11 and has since raised serious concerns over drug use at public gatherings.
Reports indicate that around 15 to 16 students from a reputed Mumbai college attended the event. Police investigations revealed that one of the deceased had consumed ecstasy pills while travelling to the venue in a cab and later took another pill during the concert. Having consumed two doses, he suffered a fatal overdose, which has been confirmed by medical professionals.
The other student's death is also said to be drug-related.
Authorities stated that both students who died had consumed drugs. Two students have been taken into custody in connection with the case. Additionally, the alleged supplier of the drugs has also been arrested, and 6 to 7 ecstasy pills were recovered from him.
Further investigation led to the arrest of three individuals associated with NESCO, including a Vice President from the event management team.
Preliminary findings suggest that the drugs were sourced from outside Mumbai.
Police officials said they are now probing the entire network to trace the origin and distribution chain of the drugs and to identify other individuals who may be involved.
Meanwhile, a video showing attendees dancing at the concert has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the incident.
The NESCO Centre has stated that it is fully cooperating with the authorities. In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We understand the seriousness of the situation and are extending our full cooperation to the concerned authorities in their ongoing investigation. All relevant information and assistance are being provided to ensure that the facts are established at the earliest."
--IANS
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