TN election: Crackdown ahead of polls nets Rs 2 crore; diaspora turnout rises

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) In a significant pre-election crackdown ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, officials have seized over Rs 2 crore in unaccounted cash from the Mylapore Assembly constituency in Chennai, a development that has further intensified political tensions on the eve of polling in the state.
The seizure was carried out by flying squads deployed under the supervision of the Election Commission of India as part of heightened and extensive surveillance measures put in place to curb electoral malpractices and illegal inducements during the election period.
Authorities suspect that the seized cash was intended for distribution among voters, which would constitute a direct violation of the Model Code of Conduct currently in force.
An investigation has been launched by the authorities to trace the source and origin of the seized money and to identify all individuals and entities involved in the alleged operation and its possible wider network.
Officials indicated that documents and materials recovered during the course of the raid and subsequent search operations could provide crucial leads into the intended beneficiaries as well as the distribution channels and mechanisms.
The development comes amid a broader and more intensive statewide crackdown on illegal inducements and electoral malpractices, with multiple enforcement agencies stepping up monitoring, surveillance, and checking operations across various constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 23.
Large-scale seizures of unaccounted cash, liquor, and other inducement materials have been reported from different parts of the state in recent days, as officials attempt to ensure a level playing field for all contesting candidates.
Election authorities have reiterated that strict vigilance, surveillance, and enforcement measures will continue through polling day and beyond, in order to guarantee free, fair, and transparent elections across Tamil Nadu, with no scope for malpractice or undue influence.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a noticeable surge in international arrivals in the run-up to the polls, with overseas Tamils returning in considerable numbers to cast their votes in their home constituencies during the Assembly elections.
Chennai International Airport has reported a sharp and sustained increase in passenger traffic over the past few days, as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and expatriates arrive from multiple regions including the Gulf countries, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States, among other destinations.
Tamil associations and community organisations based abroad have noted a growing enthusiasm and heightened interest among expatriates to participate actively in the electoral process in their home state, with many making specific travel plans aligned with polling dates.
Many of the returning voters have expressed a strong sense of civic responsibility and democratic duty, with some planning extended stays in Tamil Nadu not only to cast their votes but also to reconnect with their families and local communities and to witness the announcement of the election results before travelling back overseas.
Officials at the Chennai International Airport have described the current influx of international passengers as one of the busiest travel periods in recent times, driven in large part by election-related travel demand and seasonal movement patterns associated with the poll schedule.
The emerging trend underscores a rising level of political awareness and engagement among the global Tamil diaspora and reflects their continued emotional, social, and democratic connect with the electoral process in their home state of Tamil Nadu.
With campaigning having formally concluded and polling now just hours away, authorities across Tamil Nadu remain on high alert, carefully balancing strict enforcement of election-related regulations with large-scale logistical coordination to ensure smooth, orderly, and peaceful voting across all constituencies in the state.
--IANS
aal/pgh
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