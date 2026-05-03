Ruchir Sharma Explains How India Missed the AI Bus

Sharma stated that people believed and accepted that India’s IT sector made its profits through arbitrage rather than real innovation. “But today, that is coming back to haunt us a bit, because we don’t have any of that. So, the reason foreign investment is not coming into India today is that the entire focus is on AI,” he said.

He further added that, in financial circles, India is seen as “anti-AI,” but there is a possibility that investors may return if the AI bubble bursts in the near future.

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Ruchir Sharma has authored several books, such as What Went Wrong with Capitalism (2024) and Democracy on the Road (2019). He is the founder of the investment firm Breakout Capital and has served as the head of Rockefeller Capital Management.

While AI is not picking up pace in a country like India, Ruchir Sharma added that global investment has been cornered by a few countries. These countries have focused on AI for a significant period of time, such as the United States of America and Japan. Meanwhile, countries like Taiwan and South Korea are emerging as key markets for AI.

According to Sharma, the weight of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in the MSCI Index exceeds that of India. The MSCI All Country World Index tracks stock market performance across the world. “Their weight in the most popular index that everyone uses, the MSCI index, is greater than that of all of India put together,” said Sharma.

According to several reports, India witnessed an inflow of around $106 million after weeks of consistent outflows by foreign investors. Sharma’s statement comes amid reports that India lost about $5 billion following weeks of outflows.

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