This Bengaluru Couple Became the First to Swim from Sri Lanka to India via the Ram Setu Route, Covering 32 Km in 10 Hours and 45 Minutes

The couple began their adventure at 4:30 am on May 4, 2026, and concluded their journey at 3:15 pm. The entire swim lasted nearly 10 hours and 45 minutes, creating a record. The couple shared videos from their journey on their official page, showcasing the tough ocean currents they faced. In one video, Abdi was seen preparing to dive into the water early in the morning.

The entire journey took place under the supervision of support teams, paramedics, and Indian Coast Guard personnel, who accompanied the couple throughout the swim.

Several social media users praised the couple for their sheer willpower and dedication in completing an 11-hour swim and creating a record. The couple developed an interest in swimming four years ago and are software engineers by profession.

After completing the swim, the couple celebrated their achievement by writing, “We did it! Sri Lanka to India. 10 hrs 45 mins. Tough day out in the water. More details to follow after a 12-hour no-alarm sleep.”

One user on Instagram wrote, “Huge congratulations!! Unknowingly, you have inspired many of us. Now more people will follow your path.”

While people continued pouring in their congratulations, the couple also hinted at their next adventure — becoming the first Indian couple to swim across the English Channel, which separates southern England from northern France. The couple shared their journey on social media to motivate other athletes as well.

This incredible milestone achieved by Abdi and Prasade has become a significant moment in Indian open-water swimming, with the duo gaining widespread attention for their achievement as a couple.

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