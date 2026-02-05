‘Indian Justin Bieber Goes Viral: How a Village Laborer Went on to Become Internet’s “Most Handsome Man”

Suraj Chavan went viral online as the “Indian Justin Bieber” and was widely called India’s “most handsome man” by social media.
Born in a small village in Maharashtra, he rose from working as a ₹300-a-day labourer to a Bigg Boss Marathi winner, actor and social media star with millions of followers.
His relatable journey and raw content turned him into a nationwide internet sensation, now earning through promotions, appearances and entertainment projects.
Social media just got its new obsession, which comes with a familiar hairstyle, the classic Justin Bieber-style fringe. A 30-year-old influencer-turned-actor named Suraj Chavan has recently gone viral after being named the “Most Handsome Man in India” across social media. The influencer’s expressive reactions and casual videos gained a lot of attention as people gave him the nickname “Indian Justin Bieber.”
Netizens started comparing his looks and vibe to the Canadian pop star, jokingly naming him the new Bieber in town, although he does not sing Baby. The light-hearted humour suddenly turned him into a social media sensation, gathering him over 2.7 million followers on Instagram. The fame, the sensation; everything is similar, but the title of the “Most Handsome Man of India” was not something decided by an official institution; it was a trend started online, given his popularity.
The story did not begin with glamour, unlike many other internet celebrities, but through financial hardships. Suraj Chavan was born in 1992 in Modhave village in Baramati Taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra. He struggled through life as a child with the death of his father owing to cancer and his mother due to illness, leaving him with five elder sisters. The unstable financial situation did not let him continue his studies after Class 8, forcing him to work as a daily wage labourer, earning roughly ₹300 per day.
He stumbled upon social media by accident as his nephew introduced him to TikTok. First, he recorded his video through someone else’s phone, which went viral, encouraging him to continue with content-making and buy his own phone. He then started uploading raw, unscripted and dramatic videos which stood out in an era of scripted influencers, thus gaining an audience that connected with his honesty.
He came into the limelight of mainstream media as he participated in and won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. As a result, the influencer’s recognition went beyond social media, turning him into a television personality. He then went on to act in the 2025 romantic drama “Zapuk Zupuk”, transitioning from social media to films and strengthening his celebrity status. He even made headlines for marrying his childhood sweetheart Sanjana Gophane on 29 November 2025, which was widely shared online.
The man who used to earn a few hundred rupees daily through labour now makes money through Instagram promotions, YouTube revenue, public appearances and entertainment projects, transforming his financial condition dramatically. He is now reportedly charging around ₹50,000 for event appearances, with a combined income that goes into lakhs.
The story went viral not for the beauty title, but because of relatability, someone who rose from a small village in Maharashtra to being a nationally recognised face through a social media trend.
(SY)
