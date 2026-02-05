‘Indian Justin Bieber Goes Viral: How a Village Laborer Went on to Become Internet’s “Most Handsome Man”

Netizens started comparing his looks and vibe to the Canadian pop star, jokingly naming him the new Bieber in town, although he does not sing Baby. The light-hearted humour suddenly turned him into a social media sensation, gathering him over 2.7 million followers on Instagram. The fame, the sensation; everything is similar, but the title of the “Most Handsome Man of India” was not something decided by an official institution; it was a trend started online, given his popularity.

Who is Suraj Chavan?



The story did not begin with glamour, unlike many other internet celebrities, but through financial hardships. Suraj Chavan was born in 1992 in Modhave village in Baramati Taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra. He struggled through life as a child with the death of his father owing to cancer and his mother due to illness, leaving him with five elder sisters. The unstable financial situation did not let him continue his studies after Class 8, forcing him to work as a daily wage labourer, earning roughly ₹300 per day.

He stumbled upon social media by accident as his nephew introduced him to TikTok. First, he recorded his video through someone else’s phone, which went viral, encouraging him to continue with content-making and buy his own phone. He then started uploading raw, unscripted and dramatic videos which stood out in an era of scripted influencers, thus gaining an audience that connected with his honesty.