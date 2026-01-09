When Valid Visas Mean Nothing: The Bangladeshi Passport Crisis at Immigration Counters

This story by Zulker Naeen originally appeared on Global Voices on January 9, 2026.

The green Bangladeshi passport, once a symbol of hope and opportunity for millions seeking better lives abroad, has become a liability at immigration counters worldwide. What unfolds daily at airports across Southeast Asia, Western Asia, and beyond is not merely a migration crisis but a systematic breakdown of trust, governance, and human dignity. Thousands of Bangladeshi citizens stand at immigration desks with valid visas in hand, only to be turned away, detained, and deported without clear explanations.

On August 13, 2025, Malaysian immigration authorities denied entry to 204 Bangladeshi nationals at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The passengers were sent back to Bangladesh, their dreams of overseas work shattered before they could even exit the airport. This incident came after earlier mass deportations of 96 on July 11, 123 on July 24, and 80 on July 25. These travelers had valid visas, proper documentation, and airline tickets. Yet they never made it past immigration.

In the first four months of 2025 alone, over 3,500 Bangladeshis were denied entry to other countries and deported back to Bangladesh. These were not criminals or immigration violators. Many held legitimate tourist or visitor visas obtained through proper channels.

However, immigration officials in destination countries suspected that these travellers were entering on visitor visas with the intention of remaining longer and working illegally. This suspicion, whether justified or not, has created a crisis that affects thousands of aspiring migrants and genuine tourists alike.

The situation extended beyond Southeast Asia. In late September 2025, 52 Bangladeshis were deported from Italy, Austria, Greece, and Cyprus. On August 30, the UK deported 15 Bangladeshis for immigration violations.

A Bangladeshi NGO professional named Farzana was heading to Colombo for a work-related conference when immigration officers subjected her to degrading questioning. Despite carrying complete documentation, she was immediately subject to suspicion solely because of her passport. Her story echoes the experiences of countless others who endure extended questioning, prolonged waiting periods, and demeaning treatment at international airports.

Thousands of Bangladeshi travelers grapple with a troubling reality: legitimate visa holders with proper documentation are being denied entry at airports. This problem stems from a tangled combination of international distrust, historical violations, and intensified monitoring by border control agencies.