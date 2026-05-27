Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced to 6 Months Jail by Singapore Court in Contempt Case

The latest ruling marks another major setback for Byju’s, once India’s most valuable startup with a peak valuation of nearly $22 billion during the pandemic-era online education boom. Founded in 2011 as Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, Byju’s grew rapidly as online learning expanded across India.

However, the company’s fortunes changed sharply after the pandemic slowdown. Byju’s began facing delayed financial filings, governance concerns, mounting debt, layoffs, unpaid salaries, investor disputes, and multiple lawsuits across different countries. The downfall of the company became one of the most dramatic corporate collapses in startup history.

A major turning point came in 2021 when the company raised a $1.2 billion term loan from overseas lenders. By late 2022-23 the relationship between the company and its lenders had broken down. Then the lenders accused the company of violating loan conditions and later alleged that around $533 million linked to the loan had been transferred without proper disclosure.

This triggered a series of legal battles in the United States and Singapore. US lenders accused the company of hiding assets and moving funds offshore, while Byju’s alleged that lenders and entities such as GLAS Trust misrepresented facts during legal proceedings.

In December 2025, a Delaware court reversed an earlier $1 billion judgment against Raveendran after reviewing fresh submissions filed through a correction motion. The court observed that damages had not been properly determined and ordered a fresh phase of proceedings.