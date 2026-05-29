‘Na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye...’ : ‘Uncrowned King’ of Shayri Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91

Key Points
Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passed away in Bhopal at the age of 91 following a prolonged illness.
Known as the “people’s poet,” Badr transformed Urdu poetry with his simple yet emotionally resonant style.
His iconic works, including Aas and Ujale Apni Yaadon Ke, earned him immense literary acclaim and the Sahitya Akademi Award.
Renowned Urdu poet Bashir Badr passed away in his hometown in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday 28 May 2026, at the age of 91. After his final rites were performed, he was laid to rest at the Bada Bagh Graveyard in the capital city.
Confirming the news of the death, his son Taiyeb Badr, in a statement given to PTI on Thursday, 28 May 2026, said: “Bashir Badr sahib passed away today at around 12.15-12.30 pm. For me, it is very difficult to express the extent of Bashir sahib's impact on others. I can only speak about the impact he had on me. Today is the day when he is no longer with us.”
His funeral was held late on Thursday evening, marked by mourners reciting his poetry and verse in remembrance and honour.
Bashir Badr was an eminent figure in Urdu poetry, well-known for his poetry that beautifully captured themes of loneliness, love, and displacement that were written in a conversational tone with deep emotional resonance. Touted as the “people’s poet,” his simple but evocative writings were in stark contrast to the archaic Persian vocabulary that Urdu poetry usually utilizes. Instead, Badr adopted a colloquial, folk-friendly style of writing that made Urdu poetry widely resonated and palatable to many without compromising on literary depth.
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His death comes after years of struggling with a prolonged illness. The late poet has been battling dementia and Parkinson's disease for more than a decade, a condition that slowly chipped away at the fragments of his mind and faded his memory. Such was the extent of his illness that during his last televised appearance in February 2018, he was unable to recall even his own poetry verses. Having been diagnosed almost 12-15 years ago, Bashir chose to step away from the limelight in an attempt “to preserve public memory of him at his peak,” his son Taiyub Badr remarked.
Born as “Syed Muhammad Bashir” in 1935 in Ayodhya, then part of the United Province in British India, Bashir Badr was the son of a civil servant father and a devoutly religious mother. A prodigious child, he composed his first couplet at the age of just seven. In 1946, he recited his first ghazal before an audience in Etawah, where he was bestowed the title “Badr” — meaning the moon — which he later adopted as his pen name.
After his early education, he moved to Aligarh Muslim University, where he completed his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. He later joined the university as a lecturer, balancing a distinguished academic career with his literary pursuits.
Over the decades, Badr emerged as one of the most significant voices in modern Urdu poetry. His critically acclaimed collection Aas, comprising 69 ghazals, is regarded as one of his finest works and earned him the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999.
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Beyond poetry, he also wrote two important scholarly works on the Urdu ghazal — one tracing its evolution after Independence and another, Biswin Sadi Mein Ghazal, analysing its development in the twentieth century.
For Hindi readers, his collection Ujale Apni Yaadon Ke (published in Devanagari script) brought his poetry to a wider audience. The book contains one of his most iconic couplets, “Ujale apni yaadon ke hamare saath rehne do, na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye",which was famously admired by actor Dilip Kumar. His literary portfolio expands across many other works, including Imkaan, Aamad, Ikai, Image, Aasman, and Ajnabi Pedon Ke Saye, each reflecting different shades of love, loneliness, memory, and human fragility.
Bashir Badr’s literary legacy remains a powerful symbol of resilience and creativity. As the literary community mourns his passing, tributes have poured in from writers, scholars, and admirers who regard him as one of the figureheads in modern Urdu poetry.
Bashir Badr’s death has left an irreplaceable void, but his words will continue to inspire and comfort generations to come. As he himself wrote: “Musafir hai ham bhi musafir ho tum bhi / Kisi mod pe phir mulaqaat hogi.”
He is survived by his second wife Dr. Rahat Badr and his three children.
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