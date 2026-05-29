‘Na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye...’ : ‘Uncrowned King’ of Shayri Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91

Renowned Urdu poet Bashir Badr passed away in his hometown in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday 28 May 2026, at the age of 91. After his final rites were performed, he was laid to rest at the Bada Bagh Graveyard in the capital city.

Confirming the news of the death, his son Taiyeb Badr, in a statement given to PTI on Thursday, 28 May 2026, said: “Bashir Badr sahib passed away today at around 12.15-12.30 pm. For me, it is very difficult to express the extent of Bashir sahib's impact on others. I can only speak about the impact he had on me. Today is the day when he is no longer with us.”

His funeral was held late on Thursday evening, marked by mourners reciting his poetry and verse in remembrance and honour.

Bashir Badr was an eminent figure in Urdu poetry, well-known for his poetry that beautifully captured themes of loneliness, love, and displacement that were written in a conversational tone with deep emotional resonance. Touted as the “people’s poet,” his simple but evocative writings were in stark contrast to the archaic Persian vocabulary that Urdu poetry usually utilizes. Instead, Badr adopted a colloquial, folk-friendly style of writing that made Urdu poetry widely resonated and palatable to many without compromising on literary depth.

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His death comes after years of struggling with a prolonged illness. The late poet has been battling dementia and Parkinson's disease for more than a decade, a condition that slowly chipped away at the fragments of his mind and faded his memory. Such was the extent of his illness that during his last televised appearance in February 2018, he was unable to recall even his own poetry verses. Having been diagnosed almost 12-15 years ago, Bashir chose to step away from the limelight in an attempt “to preserve public memory of him at his peak,” his son Taiyub Badr remarked.