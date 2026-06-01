Bengaluru Man Stages Sit-In Protest on Road as VIP Convoy Leaves Pregnant Wife “Stranded”; Sparks Fresh Online Debate

On Sunday, 31st May 2026, a man staged a brief sit-in protest on Bengaluru’s Old Airport road , frustrated by restricted traffic movement caused by a VIP convoy of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, alleging that it left his pregnant wife ‘stranded.’ The incident has sparked a fresh debate about inconvenience caused by VIP convoys and the toll it takes on common people’s lives.

The clip showing a man sitting in the middle of the road surrounded by traffic police officials has since gained traction online and has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the man took to the streets in protest of vehicles getting halted to let the Governor’s convoy pass, causing major traffic congestion in the area.

Why did the man stage the protest?

On Sunday evening, the Old Airport road witnessed major traffic congestion as vehicle movements were blocked across a long stretch of the busy roadway to make way for the Governor’s convoy. Commuters alleged that they were stuck on the congested road for an extended period of time, leading to frustration amongst them.

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Getting increasingly frustrated over the prolonged delay, which purportedly caused inconvenience to his pregnant wife and left her ‘stranded,’ the man sat in the middle of the road in protest, drawing the attention of nearby commuters and passers-by. As traffic police officials called for the man to move away, the man was heard angrily shouting at them: “My wife is pregnant. Why have you blocked the signal? Just because the Governor is a VIP, does that mean we are nobody?”

Traffic officials attempted to calm down the man and repeatedly asked him to clear the road. However, he remained persistent and insisted that the traffic should be allowed to move. A police patrol vehicle eventually intervened in the standoff, prompting the man to end the sit-in protest after which he returned to his vehicle.

Viral video sparks online debate

The viral incident has sparked a fresh debate over traffic management during VIP vehicle movements and the challenges faced by commuters when key routes are temporarily restricted. Netizens have expressed their concerns over the impact of such traffic restrictions on ordinary citizens, and asked why they should be subjected to such restrictions. Many users have pointed out that Bengaluru, being a metropolitan hub, already faces traffic congestion which can be worsened by prolonged traffic stoppages such as this one.

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“Supreme Court has already said netas are not entitled to first right of way on our roads yet in Bengaluru an ordinary citizen rushing a patient is treated as expendable so that some Raj Bhavan convoy can glide past as this rotten VIP circus must end and that brave man deserves full solidarity," one user commented.

“This VIP culture and so called gareeb culture has taken huge toll on the middle class (backbone) of India!!!," another added.

An inquiry has been instigated after the man’s video went viral online. A senior police official stated that the investigation is focusing on verifying the facts, based on which appropriate action will be undertaken.

The culture of traffic restriction for passage of VIP convoys is a hotly-debated topic amongst people, especially since it is the common people who have to bear the consequences. In already populated and congested areas such as Bengaluru, halting of traffic and vehicular movement restriction worsens the already persistent traffic situation.