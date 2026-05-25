‘We Urged Peace, Police Incited Violence’: Activists Arrested for Noida Workers’ Protest Allege UP Police Infiltrated WhatsApp Group

Activists arrested in connection with the April 2026 Noida workers’ protests told the Supreme Court on 19 May 2026 that Uttar Pradesh Police personnel infiltrated workers’ WhatsApp groups and sent provoking messages which incited violence.

The allegations form part of submissions filed by representatives of labour activists Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, who were arrested following the industrial unrest and subsequent violence in Noida. The protests had begun over demands for higher wages after the Haryana government announced a 35% increase in minimum wages following labour unrest in Manesar.

On 13 April 2026, demonstrations in Noida turned violent, with reports of vandalism, arson and clashes spreading across industrial areas. More than 300 workers, activists, students and journalists were arrested in the aftermath. Journalist Satyam Verma and student activist Aakriti Choudhary were later detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

In petitions before the Supreme Court, the accused have challenged the police narrative that labour activists orchestrated the violence through social media groups. Lawyers Manik Gupta and Puja Sharma told the court that messages circulated in the WhatsApp group “Richa Global Noida” repeatedly urged workers to maintain peaceful protests and avoid vandalism.

One message cited in the petition stated: “Friends, we are not here to vandalise. We have to strike peacefully.” Another warned that “anarchic elements” had infiltrated the group. The petitions allege that Noida Police sub-inspector Beena Kaur and a man named Anil Kumar infiltrated the WhatsApp group to provoke unrest.

According to the submissions, SI Beena Kaur, posted at Sector 142 police station, shared a screenshot in the group showing a vehicle on fire. The petitions claim group members later called her to verify her identity and that she confirmed she was a police officer.

Another accused individual, Anil Kumar, allegedly posted a voice message saying: “Modi aa raha hai bypass ka udghatan karne, kal pura road jam karna chahiye.” The activists’ lawyers argued that these interventions were attempts to “foment trouble” within the workers’ movement.

Police denied that Anil Kumar was connected to any senior officer in Noida. Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain Mishra said Kumar was not a government employee and had never worked as a driver for any police officer. He said Kumar was a private driver employed with an organisation in Delhi and had previously worked at Richa Global around two years ago. Police later arrested Kumar under charges including criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder.

While denying allegations of official involvement, police sources acknowledged SI Beena Kaur’s presence in the WhatsApp group, claiming she had been added after the violence to gather intelligence. According to police, she reposted an image of burning vehicles in an attempt to identify those responsible for arson.