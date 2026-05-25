‘We Urged Peace, Police Incited Violence’: Activists Arrested for Noida Workers’ Protest Allege UP Police Infiltrated WhatsApp Group

Key Points
Activists arrested over the April Noida workers’ protest told the Supreme Court that police personnel infiltrated WhatsApp groups and helped incite violence.
The petitions allege custodial torture, fabricated recoveries and politically motivated charges against labour organisers, journalists and student activists.
The Supreme Court has ordered that two accused remain in judicial custody and issued notice on a plea challenging journalist Satyam Verma’s detention under the National Security Act.
Activists arrested in connection with the April 2026 Noida workers’ protests told the Supreme Court on 19 May 2026 that Uttar Pradesh Police personnel infiltrated workers’ WhatsApp groups and sent provoking messages which incited violence.
The allegations form part of submissions filed by representatives of labour activists Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, who were arrested following the industrial unrest and subsequent violence in Noida. The protests had begun over demands for higher wages after the Haryana government announced a 35% increase in minimum wages following labour unrest in Manesar.
On 13 April 2026, demonstrations in Noida turned violent, with reports of vandalism, arson and clashes spreading across industrial areas. More than 300 workers, activists, students and journalists were arrested in the aftermath. Journalist Satyam Verma and student activist Aakriti Choudhary were later detained under the National Security Act (NSA).
In petitions before the Supreme Court, the accused have challenged the police narrative that labour activists orchestrated the violence through social media groups. Lawyers Manik Gupta and Puja Sharma told the court that messages circulated in the WhatsApp group “Richa Global Noida” repeatedly urged workers to maintain peaceful protests and avoid vandalism.
One message cited in the petition stated: “Friends, we are not here to vandalise. We have to strike peacefully.” Another warned that “anarchic elements” had infiltrated the group. The petitions allege that Noida Police sub-inspector Beena Kaur and a man named Anil Kumar infiltrated the WhatsApp group to provoke unrest.
According to the submissions, SI Beena Kaur, posted at Sector 142 police station, shared a screenshot in the group showing a vehicle on fire. The petitions claim group members later called her to verify her identity and that she confirmed she was a police officer.
Another accused individual, Anil Kumar, allegedly posted a voice message saying: “Modi aa raha hai bypass ka udghatan karne, kal pura road jam karna chahiye.” The activists’ lawyers argued that these interventions were attempts to “foment trouble” within the workers’ movement.
Police denied that Anil Kumar was connected to any senior officer in Noida. Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain Mishra said Kumar was not a government employee and had never worked as a driver for any police officer. He said Kumar was a private driver employed with an organisation in Delhi and had previously worked at Richa Global around two years ago. Police later arrested Kumar under charges including criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder.
While denying allegations of official involvement, police sources acknowledged SI Beena Kaur’s presence in the WhatsApp group, claiming she had been added after the violence to gather intelligence. According to police, she reposted an image of burning vehicles in an attempt to identify those responsible for arson.
The petitions also dispute the state government’s broader allegations linking the protests to organised extremist activity.
The Uttar Pradesh government affidavit claimed that several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, including “Richa Global Noida”, “Against Labour Code” and “Bigul Media”, were used to sustain the agitation and mobilise workers.
Police further alleged that discussions regarding escalation of labour protests took place at a meeting in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on 22 March 2026. The activists’ lawyers countered that the event was merely the inauguration of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva Kendra library for underprivileged children and youth. The petition included photographs showing children attending painting competitions and educational activities during the event.
The plea filed on 17 May 2026 by Keshaw Anand, brother of Aditya Anand, alleged that the activist suffered injuries while in police custody despite having no injuries during judicial custody.
The petition cited medical observations noting “traumatic swelling” and abrasions on Anand’s hand and wrist after police interrogation. It alleged that police later attempted to explain the injuries by claiming Anand had struck a wall himself during an emotional outburst.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves told the Supreme Court that the accused had been subjected to severe custodial violence and should remain in judicial custody rather than police custody.
The Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan interacted with Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy in court before directing that they continue in judicial custody while the matter remains pending. “We are satisfied with the presence of the accused persons,” the court observed.
The Supreme Court has also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre on a separate plea challenging the NSA detention of journalist Satyam Verma.
Verma’s wife has argued that he was not present during the protests and was targeted for his association with the workers’ publication Mazdoor Bigul and the Revolutionary Workers’ Party of India. Police documents linked Verma’s alleged role in the protests to Marxist writings, Mao Zedong literature, labour activism, anti-labour code campaigns and demonstrations related to Gaza and citizenship protests.
The Supreme Court on 19 May 2026 declined interim relief in Verma’s case for now, stating that the validity of the detention order would need to be examined in detail.
[DS]
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