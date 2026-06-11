Kerala on Alert After Nipah Case Detected in Kozhikode, Patient Kept in Isolation

Kozhikode, June 11 (IANS) A 43-year-old man from Farook in Kerala's Kozhikode has tested positive for the Nipah virus, triggering fresh concerns as health authorities launched emergency containment measures.

The patient, who was undergoing treatment after developing Nipah-like symptoms, has been shifted to the isolation ward at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The infection was detected in tests conducted at the Medical College laboratory, following which the patient was moved to the special isolation facility around midnight.

His samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for final confirmation.

The patient, who worked in cleaning old buildings, is suspected to have contracted the virus while carrying out cleaning work at a structure with a heavy bat presence in Farook.

Health experts believe exposure to bat droppings or contaminated material could have led to the infection.

The case has triggered a major contact tracing exercise after delays in identifying the illness raised concerns.

The patient initially approached doctors with high fever, but later developed serious symptoms including confusion and changes in behaviour.

Relatives reportedly mistook these symptoms for problems linked to alcohol withdrawal, as he was a regular drinker.

He was subsequently admitted to a de-addiction centre, where he stayed for several days before his condition worsened and he was shifted to a major private hospital.

During this period, he is believed to have interacted with several people, including inmates and staff at the centre, expanding the potential contact list.

Health officials have begun preparing a detailed movement chart of the patient and identifying everyone who came into close contact with him.

Those listed as contacts will be placed under strict observation.

Kozhikode Medical College has imposed tight restrictions around the isolation ward.

Entry to the SDS block has been completely stopped, barricades have been installed, and parking facilities near the area have been suspended as part of infection control measures.

The latest Nipah case has also reopened debate over Kerala’s preparedness to handle recurring outbreaks.

Despite earlier claims that the state had emerged as a model in Nipah prevention, questions are being raised over the absence of a dedicated advanced virus research facility in Kerala.

Even for this suspected outbreak, final confirmation requires samples to be sent to Pune, underlining the state’s dependence on external facilities for advanced virus diagnosis.

Nipah, a zoonotic infection transmitted from animals such as bats to humans, can cause severe fever, breathing difficulty, vomiting, neurological complications and brain inflammation.

Since symptoms can appear four to 14 days after exposure, authorities have urged people who had contact with the patient to remain vigilant.

With the final test report awaited from Pune, the next few days will be crucial as Kozhikode and surrounding areas are under heightened alert.