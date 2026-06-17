Report Flags 523 Hindutva Hate Songs Across Major Tech Platforms, Mapping a Growing Music Network

A RECENT INVESTIGATION has found 523 Hindutva pop hate songs on several streaming platforms - such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Meta's Music Library that promote dehumanization, hatred, and incite violence against religious minorities, primarily Muslims and Christians. According to the Center for the Study of Organized Hate, 210 songs were on YouTube, 109 on Spotify, 103 on the Meta music library, and 101 on Apple Music.

"These songs find a home on two of the biggest social media platforms: as videos on YouTube and as audio used for Reels on Instagram by several users. The investigation report, released on Monday, June 15, 2026, stated audio streaming platforms similarly allow these artists to earn money and reach a wide audience, thereby enabling the dissemination of hate-filled rhetoric at scale.”

According to the report, over 50% of the total songs either directly threatened or provoked violence against religious minorities, while the remaining songs encouraged hatred through dehumanization. In October, 2025, 225 songs were also reported to these four platforms for violating content restrictions, only 18 had been removed by May 2026 resulting in a takedown rate of 8%, the report stated.

YouTube, The Biggest Market for Hate Songs

On YouTube, certain songs explicitly advocate for violence, whereas others indirectly provoke violence against religious minorities, violating the app's content policies. Among those 210 songs, 104 (or 49%) explicitly provoke or threaten violence towards Muslims and have garnered at least 97 million views on the streaming platform.

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Songs containing threats, violent themes

There are several songs flagged by the newly released study for encouraging hatred and violence against religious communities. The most-viewed song on YouTube identified by the organization was ‘Bharat Ka Bacha Bacha Jai Shri Ram Bolega’ by Pooja Golhani, which will be slayed if they obstruct Hindus.

Singer Biru Kataria’s song ‘Gau Mata’ released on YouTube warns India's Muslims that anyone who slaughters a cow will be hunted down, burned alive, and cut into pieces. In the song, there is a term "katwein," used multiple times, a derogatory reference, to describe Muslims. Another song called ‘Jaago Neend Se Hindu Veero’ portrays Hinduism as being under threat. This song alleges that Christians and Muslims are forcibly converting Hindus.

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There are various songs accusing Muslims of participating in “Love Jihad”. Love Jihad is a Hindu conspiracy theory in which Muslim men trick Hindu women into romantic relationships and pressurize them to convert into Islam. The Union Home Ministry has told Parliament that Indian Law has no provision defining these terms.

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