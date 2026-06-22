India Rejects Pakistan President’s Remarks on Ganj Shahida Mosque Demolition Row

PAKISTANI PRESIDENT ASIF ALI ZARDARI on Saturday, June 20, 2026 raised concerns over the status of religious Muslim historic sites in India, specifically citing the Ganj Shahida mosque which is slated to be demolished as per a Railways order. Zardari commented on the demolition and removal of many Muslim religious sites in India, which has led to a growing insecurity within minority communities.

Urging the Indian government to halt such activities and ensure the protection of minority rights and shared cultural heritage, the Pakistani President warned that such steps (demolition of Muslim religious sites) could be detrimental to social harmony and stability.

India has opposed Zardari’s statement strongly, terming it as “baseless comments." Ministry of External Affair's (MEA) official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, responded to a media query in this regard on Saturday, June 20, 2026. “India completely rejects the baseless comments made by the President of Pakistan. In any case, he has no right to comment on India's internal affairs,” Jaiswal stated.

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“These comments are also absurd because Pakistan has a very poor record in human rights matters, which has been discussed worldwide. Everyone knows Pakistan's long history of systematically targeting and persecuting minorities of different religions,” the MEA spokesperson said. He further added, “Given this truth, the comments of the Pakistani President can only be considered a deliberate political attack.”

Randhir also remarked that such statements are inspired by Pakistan's national policies of fanaticism and hatred.