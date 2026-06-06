India Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ Over Pakistan Conducting Elections in ‘Illegally and Forcibly’ Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan Territory

THE MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS (MEA) has lodged a “strong protest” over Pakistan holding general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Constituency, a territory within Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). On Friday, June 6, 2026, MEA released an official statement condemning the development and stating that the region is Indian territory that has been “illegally and forcibly” occupied.

Election in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Constituency, according to Pakistani Government, will be held after a gap of six years and is scheduled for June 2, 2026

In an official statement, the MEA said, “The Government of India reiterated its well-known position that the entire Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, including the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’, are integral and inalienable parts of India as a result of complete, legal and irre­vo­cable accession of J&K to India in 1947.”

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The ministry further reiterated its stance, calling Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region an “integral and inalienable parts of India as a result of complete, legal and irrevocable accession of Jammu & Kashmir to India in 1947,” which includes POK's Gilgit-Baltistan assembly.

Demanding that Pakistan must vacate the illegally and forcefully occupied territory, it rejected the neighboring country’s attempt to instigate any “material change” in the region.

"The Government of India categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan's illegal occupation, and underlines that such actions cannot hide the fact that Pakistan illegally remains in possession of Indian territories, which it must vacate," MEA stated.

The official statement also remarked that such “endeavors” cannot overcome the issues of “grave” human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in illegally occupied PoK territories.

PoK activist appeals to PM Modi

In another development, Amjad Ayub Mirza, a PoK-based human-rights activist, has urged Indian Prime Narendra Modi to intervene on behalf of the PoK residents in the territory. Mirza has pointed out the alleged widespread rights violations and increasing pressure on political activists in the region.

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Mirza says that other activists in the region are facing repression and getting subjected to arrests and detention. He further alleged that several members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee, a civil rights coalition in the region, are getting jailed in a bid to suppress demands for political representation and economic rights.

About Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir territories, which are claimed by India yet are administered and functioned under Pakistan. Historically, the territory was part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. In 1947, after the independence and subsequent partition of India, its ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, acceded the state to India. However, Gilgit-Baltistan, in addition to the region known as “Ajad Jammu and Kashmir,” has been administered by Pakistan since 1947.

Gilgit-Baltistan makes up over 85% of the total PoK region.

While Gilgit-Baltistan is managed and administered by the Pakistani government, it is imperative to note that conditions in the territory remain volatile at best. It is alleged that there is growing dissent among residents owing the iron-fist rule they have been subjugated to since 1947.