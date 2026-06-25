SHATAYU Scam: YouTuber Amit Kilhor Calls Out Government's New Elderly Welfare Scheme for Listing 34,000 Fake Caregivers for Senior Citizens

THE MINISTRY OF SOCIAL JUSTICE AND EMPOWERMENT launched a mobile application, Joint Elderly Empowerment & Virtual Assistance Network (JEEVAN), along with the Senior Holistic Care Assistance and Training for Your Utility (SHATAYU) generative caregiver dashboard for senior citizens on May 22, 2026. Since the launch of SHATAYU, a dashboard built to provide geriatric care to senior citizens, the platform has recorded a total of 34,590 caregivers across the country.

On June 24, 2026, Madhya Pradesh YouTuber Amit Kilhor shared a video on his X account alleging that the 34,000 caregiver profiles for senior citizens are bogus. Kilhor shared the video, which has now gained more than 80,000 views, and purported that the SHATAYU dashboard for senior citizens is nothing but another scam.

He took a slight jibe by writing, “wake up Babe, a brand new scam just dropped by another ministry. Department of Social Justice and Empowerment launched a SHATAYU Geriatric Caregiver portal - जहां पर बड़े लोगों के caregivers के profile access kar sakte hai (A place where you can access the profiles of caregivers for elderly people).”

He further alleged, “social justice department ne saare 34,000 profile fake bana diye (The Social Justice Department created all 34,000 caregiver profiles using fake information).”

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What is SHATAYU ?

According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), SHATAYU is a dashboard created to enhance caregiving services for elderly people across the country. The website enables users to quickly and easily access caregivers based on their location. The dashboard categorizes caregivers and their profile details by state and district.



Amit Kilhor Calls the SHATAYU dashboard “Fraud”

In the video, Kilhor flagged several discrepancies, claiming they pointed to fake caregiver profiles. He showed that Haryana has a total of 33 caregivers and pointed out that all the caregiver entries are from the same location, Faridabad. “See what other fraud they have done. In Rajasthan, there are 2,156 caregivers, and several profile entries have been repeated multiple times,” said Kilhor.

He further stated that names such as Aarti Chauhan, Aasif Ali, Abhay Singh, Ajaykumar Prajapati, and Ajeet Singh were repeated more than twice. Kilhor claimed that not only were the names repeated, but the personal details also showed similarities. He stated that several entries with the same name also had the same age.

Furthermore, under the course name section, only the Wellness Therapy for the Elderly category contained caregiver information, whereas other categories, such as Elderly Care Companion and Geriatric Care Provider, had zero entries. Kilhor raised concerns over the alleged data fraud on a government website and criticized the data mismanagement on a platform that is meant to provide senior citizens with quick access to verified caregivers.

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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)



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