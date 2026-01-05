YouTuber Amit Kilhor Claps Back at IAS Officer Nagarjun Gowda Over Defamation Threats in DMs, Says, “This Isn’t a Legal Notice—It’s Intimidation”

Recently, an alleged case of using AI for corruption turned into a chapter marked by intimidation, legal notices, and distress. On December 29, 2025, the Congress accused two IAS officers—Khandwa District Collector Rishav Gupta and Panchayat CEO Dr Nagarjun B. Gowda—of allegedly misusing Artificial Intelligence to secure the highly prestigious 6th National Water Conservation Award, which was presented to them by President Droupadi Murmu.

A case of alleged fraud, which initially emerged after an investigation conducted by Dainik Bhaskar and gained traction following a viral video by Madhya Pradesh-based YouTuber Amit Kilhor, has taken a new turn.

Kilhor shared on his social media handles on January 3, 2026, that he had been subjected to intimidation via social media and had received what he described as a bogus defamation notice from IAS officer Nagarjun B. Gowda.

The original video posted by Kilhor garnered widespread attention on social media, creating a buzz among netizens and prompting questions about corruption and “ethics in government projects.”

Kilhor shared Instagram messages that he received from Gowda, stating that a legal notice had been sent to him for defamation. Gowda also accused Kilhor of misusing a photograph of him with his spouse, Shrushti Deshmukh, a 2019 UPSC topper.