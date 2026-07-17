Former Japanese Minister Hideki Makihara Blames "the Sheer Recklessness of the Indian Side" Behind Delays in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is India's first bullet train project and remains one of the flagship infrastructure collaborations between India and Japan. The 508-km high-speed rail line will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad through 12 stations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The project will use Japan's iconic Shinkansen technology. The trains are designed to operate at a speed of 320 kmph, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from around six hours to nearly two hours.

The project is largely funded through long-term, low-interest loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which finances approximately 81% of the total project cost. The remaining cost is shared by the Government of India and the state governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The estimated cost of the project is approximately ₹1.08 lakh crore (excluding taxes), and it is being executed with Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan assistance from JICA.

Although the project faced years of delays due to land acquisition issues and political changes, construction has accelerated significantly in recent years. Major progress has been made on stations, bridges, and tunnels. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the first phase of the project, likely between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, is expected to begin phased passenger operations on August 15, 2027.

Despite Makihara's criticism, ANI reported that discussions between India and Japan regarding the project are progressing smoothly. According to the sources, both governments have jointly agreed to begin operations using an Indian-built high-speed train so that services can commence as early as 2027. Japan's next-generation E10 Shinkansen train, which is still under development, is expected to be introduced in the early 2030s.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)