Dharmendra Pradhan Used Govt's Money to Pay Daughter's International Phone Bill? Old Petronet LNG Documents Go Viral Amid Demands of Resignation

DHARMENDRA PRADHAN has become the subject of another controversy as demands of his resignation grow stronger in the capital. Old documents, dating back to 2017-18, during his tenure as Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister have triggered allegations that an international mobile phone bill belonging to his daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, was paid by Petronet LNG Limited, a company funded by the Government.

The controversy has gained attention at a time when Pradhan is already facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the education sector, including the NEET paper leak. Social media users are now demanding an explanation from the minister, with many questioning whether public resources were used for a personal expense and how come nothing came of it after an official inquiry.

Petronet LNG Documents Raise Questions Over Daughter's Phone Bill

The controversy revolves around an invoice, dated August 2017, issued by Matrix Cellular International Services, a company that provides international SIM cards and roaming services, listing Naimisha Pradhan as the user of the international mobile connection. The bill amounts to around ₹68,424 after taxes, with more than ₹53,000 reportedly charged for international usage during an overseas trip lasting around ten days.

The invoice was addressed through Petronet LNG Limited's office in New Delhi, sparking the controversy. Another internal document from February 12, 2018, shows Petronet LNG processing the same amount for Matrix international SIM cards after receiving a request from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The note mentions that the cards were required urgently at the airport for official coordination related to the Minister of State.

See Also: When Dharmendra Pradhan Protested Against Odisha Govt Over Exam Paper Leak and Faced Police Brutality

The payment was processed under the company's foreign travel expenses. The proposal also moved through multiple levels of approval, including the Managing Director and CEO. In the internal document, one senior official also wrote a handwritten remark advising that such activities should be reduced in future. This handwritten note has become one of the most discussed parts of the documents circulating online, with critics claiming it indicates officials themselves were uncomfortable with the expenditure.

Online users argue that since Petronet LNG is largely owned by public sector companies, any expenditure by the company ultimately involves taxpayer's money. The video questions why a minister's daughter's international phone bill was routed through the company at all.

However, the documents themselves also mention that the request originated from the Petroleum Ministry and was processed as part of official travel-related coordination.

No Action Against Dharmendra Pradhan Despite Inquiry

The controversy has resurfaced after more than five years. At the time when the documents were first made public, Allahabad High Court had acknowledge the irregularity and ordered an inquiry by the Civil Vigilance Commission (CVC). However, there were no further proceedings or action taken following that order.

Dharmendra Pradhan has been facing criticism over alleged irregularities in entrance examinations, including the NEET controversy. The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP's) protest in Jantar Mantar has caught fire as they demand the Union education minister's resignation over the handling of central examinations.

As protests continued, several social media users also turned their attention towards Naimisha Pradhan. Her educational background, including her Master of Laws degree from Tufts University in the United States, became a subject of online discussion. Many users criticized the union minister who didn't even send her own daughter in his administered education sector.

As a result of the online backlash, Naimisha Pradhan deactivated her Instagram account. Similar claims have also been made regarding her LinkedIn profile, although these developments have not been officially confirmed.

The Petronet LNG controversy has also revived discussion around the company's functioning during Pradhan's tenure as Petroleum Minister. For now, the resurfaced documents continue to circulate widely across social media, adding more voices against the Education Minister. With demands for accountability growing louder, the controversy has once again brought pressure on the Modi government.



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