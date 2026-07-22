When Dharmendra Pradhan Protested Against Odisha Govt Over Exam Paper Leak and Faced Police Brutality

JUST DAYS AFTER taking hold of the Ministry of Education in 2021, The New Indian Express (TNIE) interviewed the new Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s contemporaries from his college days. As a student of Utkal University, Pradhan was part of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — officially the youth wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which also acts as the de facto student organization of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dr Prasant Kumar Rout, Principal of RMD Degree College, Bhubaneswar and junior of Dharmendra Pradhan in Utkal University, believed that students will have more freedom to dissent under Pradhan. While speaking to TNIE, he said, “It is natural for students to be anti-establishment. They have the right to protest, but the protests have to be non-violent and democratic.”

Dharmendra Pradhan's 1997 Protest Over Paper Leak in Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan was a student of MA Anthropology in Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, and later became the ABVP National Secretary. His junior Prasant Rout recalls the protest in 1997 against the Odisha government over an incident of paper leak. Rout tells TNIE that Pradhan was just about to join the BJP at the time. He said, “We staged a protest against the Odisha government, in front of the secretariat. Around 1,500 students joined us there.” The RMD College principal also claims that despite the protest being peaceful, they faced police brutality. “We were quite scared. Pradhan was badly beaten up that time. He had a few fractures too,” Rout claims.

This wasn’t the only instance of Pradhan facing such injuries as Rout shared a photo with TNIE in which the then ABVP national secretary was visibly injured. Rout tells the story behind the image, “Elections in universities often got violent, owing to the ruling party's involvement. During one such incident, knowing that Pradhan was set to win the university elections, the Janata Dal goons had beaten him up, brutally. He is alive today, only out of sheer luck.” He claims that all their protests and student agitations were non-violent, yet they faced physical injuries from the ruling government and goons.

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