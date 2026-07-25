“With the Aim of Preventing Anti-National Forces”: Real Reason Given by Dharmendra Pradhan for His Resignation as Education Minister

AFTER WEEKS of youth agitation and activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, on Saturday, July 25, 2026,the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students finally had a moment of celebration after they got the update that the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had resigned from cabinet. While Abhijeet Dipke and co celebrated this major development, what Pradhan actually wrote in his letter was a diplomatic defeat at best. As the Education Minister defended his and governments actions during NEET paper leak, he maintained that his resignation has come to prevent “anti-national forces” taking over youth’s movement at Jantar Mantar.

The letter addressed to the public, originally written in Hindi, was shared by Pradhan through his official social media accounts, where he repeatedly defends both the government's handling of the NEET-UG crisis and Pradhan's own role in dealing with it. Instead of accepting that the protests forced his exit, the union minister presented his resignation as a step taken in the larger interest of students and the country.

'To Prevent Anti-National Forces': Details of Dharmendra Pradhan’s Letter

Perhaps the most striking part of the entire resignation letter comes towards the end while he explained why he decided to step down. Pradhan wrote, “Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country—with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers—I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.”

The statement makes it clear that Pradhan is not saying he resigned because the protesters' demands were right or because the government has conceded defeat in the political frontier. Instead, he claimed that continuing the stand-off could have allowed “anti-national forces” to exploit the situation, something he said he wanted to prevent.

Another theme that runs throughout the resignation letter is Pradhan's repeated references to India's youth. He described young people as the builders of a developed India and said fulfilling their aspirations had always remained his moral commitment.

See Also: NTA Under Fire: 47 Officials Removed Amid Escalating Paper Leak Controversy, CJP Protest

"I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. India's youth power is the true strength of this nation. It is my resolve not to let the country's youth get trapped in a web of confusion," he wrote.

The former Education Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve in the government and expressed gratitude towards his ministerial colleagues, ministry officials and staff members.