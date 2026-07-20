NEET Re-Test Under Scanner: Kanpur Candidate Arya Singh Says Score Fell from Expected 609 to 167

The NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results. Fresh controversy has been raised over the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results as several candidates found discrepancies in their scores after the result announcement. A Kanpur NEET aspirant, Arya Singh claims that her OMR sheet indicated she should have scored 609 marks. She further said that when the results were declared on the NTA portal, it showed 540 marks before the score allegedly dropped to just 167 within two hours.

Kanpur Arya Singh Abrupt Result Changed Twice

Arya Singh said that the OMR sheet uploaded by the NTA initially contained an incorrect question order. After that on July 16, 2026 when the results were released, she checked the portal around midnight and found that her score had dropped to 540. She then calculated her marks, it should be 609 marks. After the discrepancy, she submitted objections through the agency’s challenge window, pointing out the question order error.

The NTA later uploaded a revised OMR sheet with the correct sequence of questions. However, Arya said that the revised OMR sheet that she received from the agency still reflected incorrect marking. This incident raised concern over how NTA has evaluated the scores of the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam candidates.

NTA Responds to Kanpur’s Arya Singh’s Allegations

The National Testing Agency said while responding to Arya Singh's allegations (Application No. 260410434102) that OMR answer sheet was also emailed to the candidate at her registered email address during the OMR response key challenge window.

See also: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released: How To Raise Objection, Result To Be OUT Soon

The agency alleged that the candidate’s OMR sheet being circulated on social media platforms is a digitally altered version of the genuine document. According to the details shared by the NTA, the recorded time of signature of one of the invigilators was altered from 3:45 pm on the original sheet to 2:45 pm on the circulated copy.

More Details from the Kanpur NEET Aspirant's OMR Controversy

Arya Singh posted while talking to the media, “I calculated 609 marks based on the answer key, but the portal first showed 540 and then suddenly dropped to 167. How is this possible after so much hard work?”

On the other hand, Lucknow’s Pratibha Trivedi said she expected around 640 marks in her NEET UG 2026 Examination but after matching her OMR sheet with the provisional answer key released by the NTA, was awarded 38 marks. “My complaint is genuine. I have mailed NTA three times but have not received any response”.

Lakshya Singh, a NEET candidate from Ranchi, alleged that his calculations after the provisional answer key was released, projected a score of 660, but his OMR sheets showed only 116 marks. “My OMR sheet has a barcode, thumb impression and signature. He further said, "I have not submitted any fake documents.”

See also: Updated Admit Card Not Received Yet: Father of NEET-UG Candidate Allotted Abu Dhabi Centre Refutes Media Reports

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result Announced

The results for the NEET UG 2026 re -exam has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their official website on July 16, 2026. According to details shared by the NTA, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for undergraduate medical admissions across the country. Almost 20 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026. The examination took place at 5,440 centers in 551 Indian cities and 14 cities abroad.

(Proofread by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)

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