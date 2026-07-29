The Downside of the American Dream: Bengaluru Techie Returns To India After Studying in US, Spent Months Searching for Jobs Abroad

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE AMERICAN DREAM. For many hopeful individuals, this term holds a special significance, a belief that the western country could offer them a better job and financial security they couldn't get in their home country. Students work hard to attain scholarships or take loans to fund their education abroad, all for a shot for better career opportunities. However, not every leap yields favourable results. The painful reality is that an education abroad is not a guarantee for feasible career results, and a Bengaluru techie learned the lesson all too well. In a LinkedIn post, Mohith R Gowda, a software engineer by profession, revealed how things didn't go as per his expectations after he completed his master’s degree from the United States.
Mohith, a software engineer based in Bengaluru, opened up about his return to India after he was unable to land a job in the United States despite numerous applications, coding assessments, and interviews.
Mohith R Gowda, a Bengaluru techie, had recently attained his Masters of Science Degree in Computer of Science from the University of Texas at Arlington, passing out with a 3.6/4.0 GPA. In a LinkedIn post, he shared how the days that followed after completing his education in the United States were hard to get by. Mohith reflected on the emotional and financial toll the experience had taken, saying the chapter of his life had “ended differently” than he had hoped. He had planned to begin his career in America, believing that years of hard work and sacrifices would eventually pay off and help him land a job.
See also: ₹80 Lakh Job Loss, AI, Depression: Bengaluru Techie Jumps from 17th Floor After Finding Husband Dead
“Like many international students, I believed that years of hard work, sleepless nights, and countless sacrifices would lead to that opportunity,” Mohith wrote in his LinkedIn post. However, “reality was different,” he continued.
The software engineer also wrote about his experience trying to find a job, recalling the countless applications, coding assessments, and interviews he gave which resulted in rejections. “I gave it everything I had, but despite my best efforts, I couldn't secure a job abroad before I had to return home,” he wrote, Mohith remarked.
Even though returning home to Bengaluru was never part of his original plan, the software engineer remarked, it was a “difficult decision” he had to take. “Coming back to Bengaluru, India, wasn't part of my original plan. It was a difficult decision-one filled with disappointment, uncertainty, and the feeling that I had fallen short of the dream I had worked so hard for,” the post read further.
See also: Ex-Google Employee Quits ₹9.3 Crore Job to Launch AI Startup After 'FOMO' Over OpenAI, Anthropic Pay
Mohith also highlighted how looking for a job depleted his savings, and remarked that seeing his savings dwindle while continuing the job search was “one of the hardest experiences” of his life.
In spite of all this, Mohith remains steadfast, and says that he chooses “hope over disappointment.” The software engineer remains open about his job prospects and is actively seeking opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning, Generative AI, Data Science, and Software Engineering.. Ending his LinkedIn post, Mohith requested people for referrals and asked them to give him information about relevant employment opportunities. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey. I'm ready for the next chapter, and I hope it's just around the corner," Mohith concluded.
In the comments section of Mohith’s post, one user gave advice to him, commenting that India has plenty of opportunities too and remarked that Mohith can also launch his own company. “Why aspire for a job in the US? Our country has plenty of opportunities. One can start his own company like what I did. Now we are into the 50th year of existence. Although I graduated from India’s most prestigious institute which produces great scientists and a Nobel Laureate, I never wanted to go to the USA or UK or one of those so-called advanced countries,” the comment read.
(Proofread by Anshika Verma)
Suggested reading: