The Downside of the American Dream: Bengaluru Techie Returns To India After Studying in US, Spent Months Searching for Jobs Abroad

The software engineer also wrote about his experience trying to find a job, recalling the countless applications, coding assessments, and interviews he gave which resulted in rejections. “I gave it everything I had, but despite my best efforts, I couldn't secure a job abroad before I had to return home,” he wrote, Mohith remarked.

Even though returning home to Bengaluru was never part of his original plan, the software engineer remarked, it was a “difficult decision” he had to take. “Coming back to Bengaluru, India, wasn't part of my original plan. It was a difficult decision-one filled with disappointment, uncertainty, and the feeling that I had fallen short of the dream I had worked so hard for,” the post read further.

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Mohith also highlighted how looking for a job depleted his savings, and remarked that seeing his savings dwindle while continuing the job search was “one of the hardest experiences” of his life.

In spite of all this, Mohith remains steadfast, and says that he chooses “hope over disappointment.” The software engineer remains open about his job prospects and is actively seeking opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning, Generative AI, Data Science, and Software Engineering.. Ending his LinkedIn post, Mohith requested people for referrals and asked them to give him information about relevant employment opportunities. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey. I'm ready for the next chapter, and I hope it's just around the corner," Mohith concluded.

How Social Media Responded to Mohith’s LinkedIn Post

In the comments section of Mohith’s post, one user gave advice to him, commenting that India has plenty of opportunities too and remarked that Mohith can also launch his own company. “Why aspire for a job in the US? Our country has plenty of opportunities. One can start his own company like what I did. Now we are into the 50th year of existence. Although I graduated from India’s most prestigious institute which produces great scientists and a Nobel Laureate, I never wanted to go to the USA or UK or one of those so-called advanced countries,” the comment read.

(Proofread by Anshika Verma)