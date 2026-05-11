India-Origin Engineer Succumbs to California Valley Fever

An Indian-American engineer, Chiranjeevi Kolla, passed away in California after a 30 day battle with Valley Fever, on May 5, his family said via a fundraiser.

37-year-old Kolla, was admitted to Kaiser Permanente in Walnut Creek, California, with Valley Fever and subsequent respiratory failure.

In early April, Kolla was hospitalized after what initially appeared to be a routine flu rapidly worsened. He was first diagnosed with severe pneumonia, but further tests revealed he was suffering from Valley Fever, a fungal infection caused by the Coccidioides organism commonly found in California’s soil.

Valley Fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis, is a fungal infection caused by inhaling spores of the Coccidioides fungus found in the soil of certain arid regions, particularly the southwestern United States.

Most people exposed to the fungus experience no symptoms or mild flu-like illness, but in some cases it can lead to severe pneumonia and lung complications, especially among those with weakened immune systems.

The infection severely affected Kolla’s lungs in this case. He was intubated and placed on a ventilator. However, the lung condition worsened over time.

Kolla is survived by his wife, Pavani Marella, and their 5-year-old son, Vihan.

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Talking about Kolla, his cousin Rama Koteswara Rao, who set up the fundraiser, said, “If you knew Chiranjeevi, you already know what we lost. He was the kind of person who never raised his voice, never cut a corner, and never made anyone feel small.”

Rao continued, “He gave the very best of himself to two things: the company he worked for, and the family he came home to. Everyone who worked with him respected him. Everyone who knew him loved him.”