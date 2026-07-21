‘Time With Family Can't Wait’: Bengaluru Tech Leader Leaves Canada to Return to India for Ageing Parents, Internet Applauds Decision

THE INDIAN DIASPORA is one of the largest and most successful communities in the world. From Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to People of Indian Origin (PIOs), many Indians live outside the country to build their careers, pursue higher education, achieve financial stability, and improve their quality of life. Canada is one of the countries where many Indians move for education and work opportunities. Going to another country for education and career growth is common in India, but leaving a successful life abroad to return home is a much rarer story.

One such story is that of Ramesh NN, a Bengaluru-based techie and Director of Engineering at IT firm Corcentric. Ramesh has extensive experience working in both Canada and India in engineering and solutions architecture. He has worked at the National Bank of Canada as a Solutions Architect and at SAP Canada. In India, he has also worked at Solera Holdings, LLC, before joining Corcentric in January 2026 in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Tech Leader Ramesh NN's Journey

A week ago, the tech leader shared his life story and explained how making this decision was difficult, but he moved forward by focusing on what mattered most to him. Whether to stay in Canada, continue working there, or return to India for his parents was a decision he kept thinking about until he finally chose to come back and spend time with them in person instead of through video calls.