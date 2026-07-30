“Work Fearlessly, I'll Take Responsibility": CRPF Chief Backs Police Personnel Amid Pellet Gun Row

GYANENDRA PRATAP SINGH, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken a strong stand on the actions of the police personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on July 20, 2026. The alleged use of plastic pellets by security forces during CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march became a major political flashpoint after various students and protestors sustained major injuries.

The CRPF chief defended security personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF) actions after the Jantar Mantar protest, asking them to continue their duty without any fear. The remarks came amid criticism over the alleged use of pellet guns during the protest. He further said that he will take responsibility and accountability for their decisions. Earlier, on July 29, 2026 Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that he had seen pellet injuries and accused the security personnel of using electrically charged batons and nail-studded lathis during the protests.

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While addressing the personnel at the CRPF investiture ceremony, Singh said "As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions." He further added "You must continue to perform your responsibilities fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General.”

What is the Pellet Gun Controversy?

The official records show that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and security personnel used 55 non-electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, 15 electrical shells, two rounds from anti-riot guns and two rounds of plastic pellets while trying to disperse the crowd at Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026. The police officials said each plastic pellet round contains four plastic projectiles that are created to cause less severe injuries than traditional metal pellets.

According to a post-event review by the CPRF, the use of pellet guns and non-lethal crowd-control measures was approved by Delhi Police Authority. The review stated that the RAF followed the mentioned “force gradient" while dealing with the violence at Jantar Mantar. They said that the pellet rounds were used only after lower-level crowd-control methods failed.

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Cockroach Janta Party’s Protest at Jantar Mantar

According to Delhi police, more than 65 protestors and over 200 security personnel were injured in the CJP protest demanding the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The alleged use of plastic pellets by the police personnel and security forces during the operation later became a major political flashpoint. The police officials said that the situation at Jantar Mantar has been deteriorating since Monday, July 20, 2026, when the CJP held a Parliament march that ended with police personnel using lathi-charges and tear gas on the students and protestors to stop them.

The CJP ended its 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday July 25, 2026, saying the Central government had agreed to their demands. The demands included the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the NEET paper leak case, withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, and protection from any action.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

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