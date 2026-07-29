Is CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gay? Netizens React with "Ok And?"

THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, started its journey on Instagram and changed the game forever by amassing 26.5 million followers. The CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar concluded on July 25, 2026, with one of its major demands being met—the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Ever since the party's inception on May 16, 2026, several people affiliated with the satirical party have gone on to become its public faces. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das is no stranger to anyone who has been following updates on the CJP-led protest.

Several netizens have expressed curiosity online about CJP spokesperson Saurav Das's personal life, particularly his dating life. Amid the plethora of narratives circulating on the internet, a section of users on X and Reddit have alleged that Das might not be straight. From Reddit users discussing their crush on him to X users sharing his Instagram following list and claiming that he might be gay, speculation about his sexuality has continued to circulate online.

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Netizens Allege Saurav Das Is Gay

Several users on the internet have alleged that Saurav Das is gay. One user even shared his Instagram following list, in which accounts named "gaythletic," "thisisgayscience," and "gayisfamily" can be seen. The user shared the images with the caption, accompanied by a crying face emoji, "Saurav Das is gay. Just check his Instagram following."

The post currently has over 600,000 views on X and more than 400 comments. Users on Reddit also alleged that Das might be gay, with one Reddit user writing, “Yep, he is gay. We matched over bumble some years back.” Another Reddit user wrote, “Abhijit Iyer-Mitra revealed today on the podcast of The Jaipur Dialogues that Saurav was picked up by a lot of mutuals on Grindr.”

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In the comments section, several X users defended him, stating that even if the claim were true, there would be nothing wrong with it. Some also referenced Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's viral statement supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“Even if he were gay, what’s the issue? The RSS chief supports the LGBTQ+ community,” wrote one user on X. Another user wrote, “If he's gay, cool. If he isn't, cool. Either way, so what? I don't see why it's worth making a whole post about it.”

Several users called out others for commenting on someone's personal life and sexual orientation. Many shared GIFs with captions such as, "Ok and?", arguing that criticism should not be based on a person's sexual orientation. Others asked for concrete evidence and criticised users for spreading unverified claims without any substantial evidence or confirmation from the person in question.

Who Is Saurav Das?

Saurav Das is one of the most widely recognised faces of the CJP protest. According to his LinkedIn profile, Das is an investigative journalist and the co-founder of Climate Action Front. He is a graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, and his work has been published on various platforms, including The Caravan, The Wire, and The Hindu.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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