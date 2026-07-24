Who Is Sher Singh? Uttarakhand Constable Resigns on CJP Protest Stage in Jantar Mantar, Police Say He Was Already Suspended

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ON FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026, during the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, a Uttarakhand Police officer resigned on stage. A video of the police officer's address at the protest was published by the CJP account on X named 'Cockroach is Back.' The video was posted with the caption, "An Uttarakhand Police constable came to Jantar Mantar and submitted his resignation letter to Abhijeet Dipke in support of students."
In the video, Constable Sher Singh expressed his support for the movement that the students had started at Jantar Mantar. The video was later fact-checked by the IG of Uttarakhand Police, who alleged that the police officer who resigned on stage had already been suspended and had criminal charges against him.
Constable Sher Singh addressed the gathering with sharp remarks against the government and the Uttarakhand recruitment system before later removing his badge and handing it to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Protesters present at the venue raised slogans in support of him.
Sher Singh, a police constable posted in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, claimed that he had left his job with the Uttarakhand Police to join the movement and fight for the rights of students and citizens.
He said in his address, "In our Uttarakhand, we get the exam papers of Patwari in Parchun's shop." He claimed that question papers for the Patwari recruitment examination were available at grocery stores, alleging widespread irregularities in the state's recruitment system. However, he did not provide any evidence to support the allegation.
He further raised his voice, trying to invoke revolution by talking about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He said, "Bhagat Singh had said, 'O Youth of the country, life is lived on your own strength; on someone else's strength, only biers are carried.'"
At Singh's address, many young people who were present at the CJP protest cheered for him. He further said, "This is the country of Bhagat Singh. No revolution comes from bombs and pistols. Revolution comes from thoughts. And thoughts never die. If fighting for one's rights is rebellion, then we are rebels."
He then removed his Uttarakhand Police shoulder badge and handed it to Abhijeet Dipke, a moment that quickly went viral on social media and became one of the most discussed incidents from the protest. He then said that he was resigning from his job as an Uttarakhand Police constable and would work for the protest. He ended his speech by saying, "We will tell you how democracy works."
Later, a video by Uttarakhand Police was released in which IG Kumaon Range Nivedita Kukreti shared a clarification regarding the video of the Uttarakhand constable. Uttarakhand Police posted the video with the caption, "Detailed information provided by IG Kumaon Range Mrs. Nivedita Kukreti regarding the video of suspended Constable Sher Singh from Delhi Jantar Mantar being circulated on social media."
In the video, IG Kukreti said that Sher Singh was not an active police officer resigning from duty at the protest. She said he had been absent from his posting in Pithoragarh district since June 28 and had already been suspended on July 20 after being served a departmental notice.
In the video, she said, "The unrestrained statement made by Constable Sher Singh during the student movement is going viral. It is hereby informed that the constable has been absent without authorisation from his posting in Pithoragarh district since June 28, 2026."
IG Kukreti further said that because of his unauthorised absence, the SP of Pithoragarh sent him a notice. "After not receiving any response to that notice, he was suspended on July 20, 2026," she said.
She added that Singh had a criminal history, including alleged links with notorious gangster Parveen Valmiki. She said he, along with another constable, was involved with gang-related crimes in Uttarakhand.
Kukreti added, "These people used to threaten innocent people and take their land." She further said that an FIR had also been registered against them in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand and that Sher Singh was arrested on September 15, 2025, and sent to jail. After spending several months in custody, Singh was later released on bail.
IG Nivedita Kukreti said that departmental proceedings against Sher Singh were already underway.
She further said that legal action would also be taken against him for his statements made during the Jantar Mantar protest. As of now, the matter remains under scrutiny, with police headquarters examining both his conduct at the protest and the claims he made during his speech.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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