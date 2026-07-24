Who Is Sher Singh? Uttarakhand Constable Resigns on CJP Protest Stage in Jantar Mantar, Police Say He Was Already Suspended

He said in his address, "In our Uttarakhand, we get the exam papers of Patwari in Parchun's shop." He claimed that question papers for the Patwari recruitment examination were available at grocery stores, alleging widespread irregularities in the state's recruitment system. However, he did not provide any evidence to support the allegation.

He further raised his voice, trying to invoke revolution by talking about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He said, "Bhagat Singh had said, 'O Youth of the country, life is lived on your own strength; on someone else's strength, only biers are carried.'"

At Singh's address, many young people who were present at the CJP protest cheered for him. He further said, "This is the country of Bhagat Singh. No revolution comes from bombs and pistols. Revolution comes from thoughts. And thoughts never die. If fighting for one's rights is rebellion, then we are rebels."

He then removed his Uttarakhand Police shoulder badge and handed it to Abhijeet Dipke, a moment that quickly went viral on social media and became one of the most discussed incidents from the protest. He then said that he was resigning from his job as an Uttarakhand Police constable and would work for the protest. He ended his speech by saying, "We will tell you how democracy works."

Uttarakhand Police Fact-Check Sher Singh's Resignation Claim

Later, a video by Uttarakhand Police was released in which IG Kumaon Range Nivedita Kukreti shared a clarification regarding the video of the Uttarakhand constable. Uttarakhand Police posted the video with the caption, "Detailed information provided by IG Kumaon Range Mrs. Nivedita Kukreti regarding the video of suspended Constable Sher Singh from Delhi Jantar Mantar being circulated on social media."