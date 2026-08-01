"This Is My First and Last Mistake": 15-Year-Old Noida Girl Apologises for Hurling Abuses at PM Modi in Viral Video

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AFTER THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY (CJP)-led protest concluded on July 25, 2026, a video of a girl allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently came under fire. The girl, who participated in the Jantar Mantar protest on July 23, 2026, has been booked over the now-viral video. In a recent development, she publicly apologised for her actions and claimed that she is only 15 years old.
In the video, the girl appeared with her hands folded and, while looking down, acknowledged her recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that she is a 15-year-old girl and sought forgiveness for the comments that went viral across social media sparking widespread backlash. With folded hands, she said that she had come under the influence of other protesters and ended up making those remarks. A complaint was filed against her at a Noida police station on July 29, 2026.
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She said that it was her first and last mistake and added, "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me." The apology video was posted just hours after PM Modi's brief address on social media, in which he forgave the youngsters who had hurled abuses at him during the CJP-led protest.
A zero FIR was initially registered against the girl, in which she was identified as a 25-year-old woman. On July 29, 2026, she was booked under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of the peace), Section 353(1) (public mischief), and Section 356(1) (defamation). In her apology video, she clarified that she is a minor and added, "What I did is unforgivable. I said something very vulgar. But this is my first and last mistake. I will never do something like that again."
She explained that she had visited the protest site at Connaught Place with her friends and stated, "People were saying all sorts of things, including filthy abuses against the Prime Minister. I got influenced because they told me to say something too. I was impressed and ended up saying a lot of things."
The accused further stated that she was not the one who posted the video from the CJP protest held on July 23, 2026, on social media. The 15-year-old apologised to the entire nation and added that she could not even look up. According to reports, the case against her has been forwarded to the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, which will take further legal action after conducting an investigation into the matter.
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On July 31, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official social media handles posted a short video of him addressing the recent abuses hurled at him and his late mother. Taking cognisance of the matter, he said, "Some shararati (mischievous) children hurled vulgar abuses and used words that do not befit any civilised society. Not just me, even my departed mother was abused."
He further noted that children make mistakes and that giving them an opportunity to change is what childhood is all about. "These children are misguided, and it is our job to show them the right path. To punish them, make them take rounds of courts, and harass them will not help us change the circumstances," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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