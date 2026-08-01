"This Is My First and Last Mistake": 15-Year-Old Noida Girl Apologises for Hurling Abuses at PM Modi in Viral Video

AFTER THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY (CJP)-led protest concluded on July 25, 2026, a video of a girl allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently came under fire. The girl, who participated in the Jantar Mantar protest on July 23, 2026, has been booked over the now-viral video. In a recent development, she publicly apologised for her actions and claimed that she is only 15 years old.

In the video, the girl appeared with her hands folded and, while looking down, acknowledged her recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that she is a 15-year-old girl and sought forgiveness for the comments that went viral across social media sparking widespread backlash. With folded hands, she said that she had come under the influence of other protesters and ended up making those remarks. A complaint was filed against her at a Noida police station on July 29, 2026.

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What did the Noida Girl Say in her Apology Video?

She said that it was her first and last mistake and added, "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me." The apology video was posted just hours after PM Modi's brief address on social media, in which he forgave the youngsters who had hurled abuses at him during the CJP-led protest.