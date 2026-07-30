Meet the People Behind CJP Who Humbled the Eristic Modi Government

IT HAS BEEN five days since the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest ended on July 25, 2026, with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While the protest was underway, it dominated political discourse and media coverage. People across India, and even internationally, were following news related to the CJP. What began as a satirical platform after a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant eventually turned into something much bigger.

The party started a movement that soon grew into a nationwide campaign, drawing lakhs of students, job aspirants, and young professionals to the streets of Jantar Mantar. The protesters were demanding accountability from the government over the repeated NEET paper leaks, with their primary demand being the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. After multiple paper leak controversies and a lack of satisfactory answers from the government, many people were left frustrated and angry.

The movement also became a platform for broader public frustration over issues such as unemployment, paper leaks, scandals, and governance. The Gen Z-led protest was later joined by several activists and prominent public figures. Among them was Sonam Wangchuk, who remained on a fast for 26 days before ending it after receiving assurances from the government and Members of Parliament regarding the protesters' demands. During the course of the protests, many students were detained, and several other incidents unfolded.

The protest reached its peak during the July 20, 2026, march to Parliament, after which many believed the movement would lose momentum because of the arrests of numerous students. However, instead of ending, the protesters expanded their list of demands. Along with the resignation of the Education Minister, they demanded ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to repeated paper leaks. They also called for the release of all students arrested during the protest and demanded that no FIRs be filed against them.

The leaders who spearheaded the protest eventually compelled the Bharatiya Jantar Party (BJP)-led government, which had been in power since 2014, to concede to one of their key demands. The party had repeatedly argued that, unlike the UPA government, ministers in the NDA government rarely resigned. Therefore, the resignation of the Education Minister came as a surprise to many. Let's take a look at the leaders who led the protest and turned their demands into reality.