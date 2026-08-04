Mother of 15-Year-Old Noida Girl Says Family Forced to Flee from Home Thrice, Faces Harassment Despite Prime Minister's "Forgiveness" Video

THE 15-YEAR-OLD-NOIDA GIRL who recently came under fire for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest found herself at the centre of a national discussion. A Zero FIR was filed against her on July 29, 2026, in which she was identified as a 25-year-old woman, a claim refuted by her advocate, Anil Kumar.

However, in a recent development, the mother of the minor girl shared that she and her daughter had to pack up everything and leave their home in Noida after police and strangers started showing up in front of their house.

She shared that she had left her home and is currently living at another undisclosed location due to fear for family’s safety.

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The 15-year-old girl came under public scrutiny after allegedly hurling abuses at PM Modi during Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest over the NEET paper leak. PM Modi had also posted a video of himself forgiving the youngsters who had hurled abuses at him and his late mother on the night of July 31, 2026. Just hours after the Prime Minister's short address, the now-viral Noida girl also posted a video apologising for her remarks against him

However, the online backlash and harassment against the family of the Noida girl did not end with the apology video. The minor girl's lawyer told The Times of India that the family had to shift homes three times. The girl, who, according to her lawyer, turned 15 years old on August 1, 2026, also questioned the authenticity of the FIR filed against her. The Zero FIR filed by the Noida Police was later transferred to the Delhi Police.

Noida Girl's Mother Says, "Don't Know What Our Future Holds"

The Noida girl’s lawyer Anil Kumar further added that police officers and strangers have been visiting her house in Noida ever since, forcing them to move to a safer place. They even stayed at a relative's house in Faridabad but later moved from there as well to an undisclosed location.

The mother of the 15 year old told The Indian Express, "I am raising my daughter alone. My husband died in an accident in 2019, and my younger son lives with my in-laws. How can we continue living there when people and the police keep coming to our house?"

She shared that her daughter was born in 2011, unlike the information mentioned in the FIR registered against her, which claims that she was born in 1994. She further stated that she got married in 2009 and has another son who was born in 2014. She also pleaded with people to forgive her daughter and let her live.

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She stressed that her neighbours had told her that people in black vehicles, along with the Uttar Pradesh Police, continue to visit their house. "I don't know what our future holds now," she continued.

'Even Prime Minister Has Forgiven Her': Noida Girl's Mother Fears Further Harassment

The mother pleaded, saying, "She has made a blunder, and she has apologised for it. The Prime Minister has also forgiven her. Then why has the case been transferred from Noida to Delhi? What if the Delhi Police also start coming and harassing us in the future?" The minor girl's lawyer also dismissed claims that Ruchika Singh was her real name, which had been widely circulated on social media.