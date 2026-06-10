Delhi Court Stays FIR Order Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over His 'Prostitute' Remarks on Newslaundry Journalists, Says His Posts Were in Shayari Format

ON JUNE 9, 2026, a Delhi court stayed an order passed by a magistrate court directing the registration of an FIR against political commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra over his posts targeting female journalists of media outlet Newslaundry.

A complaint had been filed by Newslaundry's Editorial Director, Manisha Pande, and other female employees over Mitra's tweets in which he publicly referred to them as prostitutes.

As per a report by Bar and Bench, Saket Court's Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Purshottam Pathak stated that Mitra's tweets were written in the form of a shayari (poetry). Pathak further added that the posts did not mention any name that specifically targeted anyone from Newslaundry.

He observed that no harm would be caused if the magistrate's order directing the registration of an FIR was temporarily stayed. "The meticulous interpretation of the words and sentences used can only be done after hearing both the parties on merits on the revision petition," said ASJ Pathak.

The court said, as quoted by Bar and Bench, "The assistance of the police officials is also required to ascertain the mens rea or motive, which could only be determined after taking on record the respective replies of both the parties in the revision petition and hearing arguments thereon."

Mitra was represented by advocates Percival Billimoria, Jasmine Damkewala, Priyamvada Paneru, and Rachita Sood, while Nandita Rao, Bani Dikshit, Udhav Khanna, and Dhruva Vig represented Newslaundry.

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What is the Abjijeet Iyer Mitra-Manisha Pande controversy?



In April 2026, Pande and five other journalists from Newslaundry filed a complaint against Mitra for using derogatory language directed at them on the social media platform X. Iyer posted a series of tweets on his official account, '@Iyervval', in which he wrote, "door gaon mein Newslaundry naam ki basti thi jahan r****an sasti thi."

The Saket Court had previously deemed the matter to require a police investigation and directed the Station House Officer of Malviya Nagar Police Station to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra. The court also directed the police to submit a compliance report by May 4, 2026.

The female journalists also sued Mitra for defamation in the Delhi High Court over his posts describing Newslaundry as a "brothel" and its female journalists as "prostitutes." The case was stayed after Mitra filed a revision petition on May 4, 2026.

[VS]

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