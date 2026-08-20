‘Zero Tolerance Policy for Terrorism’: What Ajit Doval Said in Discovery+ Documentary on Operation Sindoor

ON AUGUST 15, 2026, India’s Independence Day, Discovery+ premiered a documentary series about India’s Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was launched by India after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The documentary, titled Declassified: Operation Sindoor, was divided into two parts and summarized the sequence of events during Operation Sindoor through the accounts of senior Indian military officers and security officials who were involved in the operation.

Ajit Doval Accounts of Operation Sindoor

The documentary features National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, along with senior officials from the Navy, Army and Air Force, and military officers who were involved in Operation Sindoor. In the series, the Army officials expressed how they were filled with pride once they received the news that all the strikes on Pakistan had landed successfully.