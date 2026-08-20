‘Zero Tolerance Policy for Terrorism’: What Ajit Doval Said in Discovery+ Documentary on Operation Sindoor

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON AUGUST 15, 2026, India’s Independence Day, Discovery+ premiered a documentary series about India’s Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was launched by India after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The documentary, titled Declassified: Operation Sindoor, was divided into two parts and summarized the sequence of events during Operation Sindoor through the accounts of senior Indian military officers and security officials who were involved in the operation.
The documentary features National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, along with senior officials from the Navy, Army and Air Force, and military officers who were involved in Operation Sindoor. In the series, the Army officials expressed how they were filled with pride once they received the news that all the strikes on Pakistan had landed successfully.
After the Pahalgam attack and the decision to launch Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said, “We had decided the objective of the operation as destruction of the enemy camp, particularly those who had been responsible for the Pahalgam attack.” It became clear that an act of terror in India would be considered an act of war.
Doval said that the intent behind the operation was to convey a message to the terrorists and their mentors. The message was that, “even if it is anywhere in Pakistan, if the terrorists are hiding there or finding shelter there, we will hit them.” He further said that he, along with others involved in the operation, wanted the Pakistan Army to realise that supporting terrorism or not taking effective action against terrorism was not tolerable to India.
As per the documentary, India carried out its final retaliatory attack after Pakistan aimed one of its missiles towards New Delhi, the capital of the country, which was intercepted in Sirsa, Haryana. Following this, BrahMos missiles were launched and the conflict escalated with India’s counter-attack on Pakistan.
Doval said, “Rhetorics in war, we don’t take much. In any conflict situation these brave words are said with certain objectives in mind. That is to convince your own people to keep the brave face.” He added that India was prepared for a full-blown war.
National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale said that Pakistan was desperately trying to reach Indian establishments by the morning of May 10.
According to the documentary, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir attempted to reach US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who then contacted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, saying that Pakistan wanted to stop the war and sought a ceasefire.
Jaishankar reportedly responded that the message regarding a ceasefire would only be accepted through Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and not through mediation.
Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, SYSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, India’s DGMO during Operation Sindoor, then got on a call with Pakistan’s DGMO, Major General Kashif Abdullah. Ajit Doval said, “Once they asked, and they repeatedly asked us that you’ve caused enough damage please do the ceasefire. We conceded to their request.”
Doval then said that after all this the message was clear to the world:
The documentary offers a detailed account of Operation Sindoor, starting from the Pahalgam attack to the ceasefire between the two countries. It covers the behind-the-scenes events surrounding India’s response to the Pahalgam attack and how Operation Sindoor unfolded. It features senior military and security officials who shared their perspectives on how the operation was planned and carried out.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
Suggested Reading: