One Year of Operation Sindoor: How India Redefined Its Anti-Terror Doctrine After Pahalgam Attack

Today, 7th May 2026, marks the one year anniversary of Operation Sindoor, which would come to be known as a major defining moment in India's anti-terror doctrine. On this day, the Indian armed forces launched a series of coordinated missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan, in a bid to avenge the 26 innocent lives lost in the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Operation Sindoor stands not only as an act of retaliation, but also as a defining moment when India formally moved away from the policy of “strategic restraint” to a more direct and calibrated approach against terrorism.

Beyond the battlefield, Operation Sindoor triggered significant wider changes. From stronger diplomatic messaging and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty to accelerated defence modernisation and enhanced counter-drone capabilities, the operation has fundamentally reshaped India’s response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

What happened during Operation Sindoor?

On 22nd April, 2025, 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed armed terrorists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam Valley. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashker-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

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In retaliation, Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure ion 7th Man Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. During the operation, nine major terror launchpads were destroyed, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s training facility in Muridke.

The strikes triggered a four-day military confrontation after Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks and heavy shelling. Indian air defence systems successfully neutralised the incoming drones, but unfortunately one drone attack hit a village, Khai Phemeki, situated in Punjab’s Ferozepur region. Indian forces carried out retaliatory strikes that destroyed radar installations in Lahore and other facilities near Gujranwala. A ceasefire was eventually agreed upon on May 10, 2025, following a conversation between India’s Director General of Military Operations and his Pakistani counterpart.

Security officials and defence experts say the biggest shift after Operation Sindoor was India’s defense doctrine. The operation conveyed a clear message that every terror attack on Indian soil would now be treated as an act of war, while demonstrating India’s willingness to strike deep inside Pakistan with precise targeting.

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said the operation significantly boosted India’s global standing. “What happened before the eyes of the entire world on the 7th [May 2026], when India destroyed nine Pakistani terror training camps, was a precision attack with no collateral damage,” Vaid told ANI. He added that Pakistan was “brought to its knees” after Indian strikes targeted multiple airbases, establishing India’s stature as a superpower.

Defence expert Lt. Gen Rakesh Sharma (Retd.) echoed this view, calling the operation a “stern message” to Pakistan. “They dealt such a heavy blow that Pakistan was brought to its knees within just four days,” he told ANI.

The operation also stands as India’s significant demonstration of its drone and air warfare defense capabilities. Officials said Pakistan launched multiple waves of drones during the conflict, including attempts to target civilian areas. India’s Integrated Air Command and Control System played a crucial role in successfully intercepting these attacks.

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The operation highlighted the growing importance of counter-drone systems and network-centric warfare in modern conflicts. In the aftermath, the government approved emergency procurements for critical defence equipment, including S-400 missile stocks, drones, loitering munitions, counter-drone systems, and precision-guided weapons. The Indian Air Force also initiated a major overhaul of Integrated Air Command and Control System equipment at multiple sites to improve operational readiness.

In addition to military measures, India also undertook a major diplomatic decision— suspending the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, arguing that cooperation and terrorism cannot happen simultaneously. The gates of the Baglidhar Dam on the Chenab River remain closed till date.

The anniversary of Operation Sindoor has revived debate on India’s evolving approach to cross-border terrorism. Government officials and military experts say the operation has established a “new normal”, any terror attack on Indian soil will now invite direct and visible military consequences.

The strikes also demonstrated improved coordination among the Army, Air Force, and Navy, along with greater reliance on indigenous defence systems.

One year on, Operation Sindoor is no longer seen merely as a military strike, but as a defining moment that fundamentally altered India’s security posture and anti-terror doctrine.