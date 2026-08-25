Fanta India vs Britain: Why Companies Have Different Recipes for Different Countries? Food Labelling Debate Reappears

In India, standard KitKat products reportedly contain around 4.5% cocoa, while the Australian version of the milk chocolate has at least 22% cocoa. Similarly, Maggi noodles in India contain palm oil, while in several other European countries, they use sunflower oil. Some Maggi products that are made in India and sold in Britain carry red front-of-pack warnings about their salt content. Himatsingka has described this as Indian consumers being treated differently from consumers in other markets.

FSSAI Food Labelling Rules vs International Standards

This issue has come amid a wider discussion among Indians regarding front-of-pack nutritional warnings. Earlier, the Indian food regulatory body, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), was also working on ways to make nutritional information easier for consumers to understand. Several years ago, it came up with proposals, one of which involved prominent warnings related to salt, sugar, or fat.

These warnings help consumers identify whether a food product is suitable for them without having to study the small nutritional information printed on the back. Similar systems are used in several other countries. However, according to Reuters, the FSSAI moved away from the idea of colour-coded warnings in August 2026. Instead, the regulatory body proposed a black-and-white table displaying the levels of sugar, fat, and salt in packaged food products.

As for the reason behind the sudden change, the FSSAI argued that Indian dietary habits are different from those in other countries and that international models of labelling cannot simply be copied for Indian products. This move was challenged in the Supreme Court by several public health experts, with the apex court scrutinizing the FSSAI's decision. The court told the FSSAI to examine international models and find a way forward, stressing that public health is a serious issue and needs to be protected.

The Reuters report also mentioned a meeting in March 2026 between food companies and FSSAI officials. At the meeting, food companies argued that warning labels could oversimplify nutritional information and were not guaranteed to change consumer habits.

At the meeting, Mili Bhattacharya, a senior Coca-Cola India executive, said that the idea of such labelling was seen as very simple, but the issue was more complicated.