Detergent Powder, Palm Oil, Chemical Powders Used in Synthetic Milk: Shocking Details Found in FDA Crackdown Led By Maharashtra IAS Tukaram Mundhe

MAHARASHTRA’S TOUGHEST CRACKDOWN on food safety violations, such as milk adulteration and other unsafe food products, has led to some shocking revelations. According to reports, the investigation was led by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the leadership of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe. The milk adulteration violations were taking place in Bhoom Taluka, Dharashiv district, Maharashtra.

Reports suggest that investigators discovered that synthetic milk was being produced and that several toxic preservatives were being added to it. According to NDTV, the sales registers indicated that 2,30,470 kilograms of reportedly low-quality milk powder had been used for adulteration over the last six months. With the help of this milk powder, approximately 23,04,470 kilograms of fake milk, reportedly worth Rs 9,21,62,800 (Rs9.21 crore) was produced.

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For violating food safety guidelines, the police have registered a case against seven people, according to reports. The remaining accused in the food adulteration case are reportedly absconding, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to arrest them.

Details from the FDA crackdown in Maharashtra

During the investigation, it was revealed that the artificial milk was mixed with other products to make it look more authentic. The accused allegedly mixed the synthetic milk with detergent powder, palm oil, and other low-quality chemical powders. Reports further revealed that the accused used to mix 10 litres of fake milk into 100 litres of pure milk, and officials suspect that, based on this data, more than 2.3 crore litres of milk were circulated to the nooks and corners of Maharashtra.

Several places have been raided as part of the FDA’s major crackdown across the state. The "Safe Food, Safe Medicines, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, which began on May 25, 2026, aims to make food and medicines safe for the people of Maharashtra. The campaign is headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.

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Who is Tukaram Mundhe?