Zepto Warehouse in Bengaluru Sealed After Food Safety Raid Flags FSSAI Violations, ‘Extremely Unhygienic’ Conditions

In a statement, the health department said, as quoted by NDTV, “The Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, conducted a special inspection drive at the Zepto Warehouse unit located in Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural District, with the objective of inspecting the quality, safety, storage, labelling, and food handling practices of food products at the unit.”

They further said that many food safety violations were observed, which included non-compliant labelling, misbranding, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions. And this was not the end, as there were more violations of the FSSAI requirements. Following the inspection, the Zepto warehouse was sealed immediately. The Health Department also issued a notice to the facility and recommended that a case be filed for further legal action.

"Strict legal action will be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations. The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will continue to undertake such special inspection drives to ensure that the public has access to safe, quality and hygienic food," the department added.

Following this, Zepto also released a statement saying that the company would cooperate with the authorities. They said, “Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight. We have fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, taken note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene.”