Zepto Warehouse in Bengaluru Sealed After Food Safety Raid Flags FSSAI Violations, ‘Extremely Unhygienic’ Conditions

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ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2026, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department raided the Zepto warehouse situated in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. The special inspection was conducted to inspect the food safety practices in the warehouse. Along with the Zepto warehouse, three Indira Canteens were also inspected. The main aim was to check the quality, safety, storage, labelling, and food-handling practices of food products.
After the inspection, officials said that they found several food safety violations at the Zepto warehouse. These violations included unhygienic food handling and storage, non-compliant labelling, misbranding, and other violations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements. During the raid discarded wrappers, organic waste and waste bottles were found.
The Zepto warehouse was dirty, with accumulated dirt on the floor, and empty cardboard boxes were reportedly found. As per the visuals packets of food items were shown lying around, cans of soft drinks, and garbage were scattered across the floor. Officials called the warehouse "extremely unhygienic."
In a statement, the health department said, as quoted by NDTV, “The Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, conducted a special inspection drive at the Zepto Warehouse unit located in Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural District, with the objective of inspecting the quality, safety, storage, labelling, and food handling practices of food products at the unit.”
They further said that many food safety violations were observed, which included non-compliant labelling, misbranding, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions. And this was not the end, as there were more violations of the FSSAI requirements. Following the inspection, the Zepto warehouse was sealed immediately. The Health Department also issued a notice to the facility and recommended that a case be filed for further legal action.
"Strict legal action will be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations. The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will continue to undertake such special inspection drives to ensure that the public has access to safe, quality and hygienic food," the department added.
Following this, Zepto also released a statement saying that the company would cooperate with the authorities. They said, “Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight. We have fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, taken note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene.”
The crackdown is part of an intensified food safety crackdown that is going on in Bengaluru. Food safety authorities are conducting checks at hotels, restaurants, canteens, and other food establishments. On the same day when the Zepto raid was going on, another raid took place at three Indira Canteens in Bengaluru.
Another FSDA team inspected these Indira Canteen kitchens or food preparation units at Gottigere, Lingarajapuram, and Singasandra in Bengaluru. During the raids, officials reportedly found many food safety violations. The warehouse of the Indira Canteen in Gottigere was sealed after the crackdown, as officials found many unhygienic practices, including issues with food handling and storage conditions.
While the inspection was going on, officials also collected samples of pulses, turmeric powder, cooking oil, jaggery, salt, sugar, and other items. These samples will now be sent to designated food laboratories for further testing to measure their quality and check whether these products meet prescribed food safety standards.
According to some sources, officials also reportedly found rats and black worms in a sack of sugar at the Indira Canteens. The findings added to concerns over food storage and hygiene conditions at the facilities.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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