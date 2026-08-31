15-Year-Old Noida Girl from Jantar Mantar Protest Accuses PM Modi of Making her Life Hell, Calls Him “Kaayar” in Latest Video

DURING THE JANTAR MANTAR PROTEST in Delhi, which concluded on July 25, 2026, a 15-year-old Noida girl caught nationwide attention after a video of her using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. The minor girl, who was referred to as Ruchika Singh, a name that her lawyer later dismissed as not her real name, became a nationwide topic of discussion after she was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

From publicly apologizing for her remarks to leaving her home multiple times, another video of the teenager has resurfaced following the earlier debacle that began with her participation in the Jantar Mantar protest on July 22, 2026. In the most recent video, the 15-year-old Noida girl allegedly accused PM Modi of making her life “hell.” In the FIR filed against her, she was identified as a 25-year-old woman, which was later clarified to be false.

See Also: "This Is My First and Last Mistake": 15-Year-Old Noida Girl Apologises for Hurling Abuses at PM Modi in Viral Video

She had earlier posted an apology video in which she stated that she is 15 years old and asked for forgiveness for her viral remarks against PM Modi. Her most recent video addressing the matter gained traction after opposition parties reposted her videos.

What Did the 15-Year-Old Noida Girl Say About PM Modi?

“Modi ji, aapne meri zindagi narak bana di hai (Modi ji, you have made my life hell),” the minor girl is heard saying in the video. She further said, “You have hounded a 15-year-old girl so much that she has been tortured everywhere. I have to hide my face everywhere.”

The Noida girl’s apology video and PM Modi’s address on social media, in which he forgave all the youngsters, were posted just moments apart. A video was posted on PM Modi’s official social media handle on July 31, 2026, in which he took cognizance of the matter involving youngsters hurling abusive remarks against him and his late mother. Calling them “mischievous” and “misguided,” he said, “It is our job to show them the right path.”

See Also: I Forgive Children Who Abused Me and My Mother : PM Modi in his Fifth Short Video Message

Ruchika Singh’s mother later shared that, even after PM Modi’s forgiveness, her family was subjected to harassment. As per reports, their family had to shift homes three times, and strangers allegedly visited their Noida home, pressuring them to move for their safety.

In the latest video, the teenager stated that she has nothing left to lose anymore. She then added that she can neither go anywhere nor does she have any freedom to stay anywhere. She also said that she has to cover her face whenever she goes outside. She went on to call PM Modi a “kaayar (coward)” and allegedly said that she will not back down now. NewsGram could not establish the date of the video or its source of origin, but some media reports suggest that the video was posted by Ruchika Singh.

As reported by The Tribune, the Noida girl is allegedly in Haryana, living with her family after she had to leave her Noida home. A zero FIR was filed against her at a Noida police station, which was later transferred to the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi. The FIR was later withdrawn.

The FIR was filed under Section 352 of the BNS (intentional insult to provoke a breach of the peace), Section 353(1) (public mischief), and Section 356(1) (defamation). The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led Jantar Mantar protest over the alleged NEET paper leak officially concluded on July 25, 2026, after former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation.



[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

Suggested Reading: