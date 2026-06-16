“What is Sangh?”: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Questions  RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Demands Official Registration and Tax Filing from RSS on Its Centenary

ON MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2026, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Home Minister and son of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sent a letter to the Rashstriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat, congratulating the organization on completing 100 years. However, it was less about the greeting but more about what the congress leader asked Bhagwat afterwards which revealed his main motive behind the letter. Referring to RSS’s annual report, Kharge asked the organization to “clarify its legal status, registration, office bearers, funding, expenditure, taxation and permissions for public activities.”

Kharge said that his letter will reach the RSS chief shortly, but posted it on X, saying that it is important to draw his attention to this matter early.

Kharge Demands Transparency from RSS Chief

After an initial congratulatory message from the Karnataka Home Minister, he directly asked that the Hindu nationalist organization must be “held to the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and constitutional compliance.”

Kharge cited the organization’s details in his state alone as per annual report of 2025-26 by Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS)—the decision-making body of the RSS. In Karnataka, RSS held 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans, and 60 monthly mandalis.

Moreover, the RSS also conducted 2,194 samajotsavas with 19.61 lakh participants and held 562 route marches across Karnataka with 2.21 lakh uniformed participants. Therefore, Kharge argues, that such an extensive presence across the state cannot be deemed as just a private or informal arrangement and demanded that the RSS Chief complies with Indian laws to show full transparency to the public.

He requested RSS to disclose its authorized officers and explain the legal grounds on which an “organisation of such magnitude continues to function with anonymity and without being formally registered as legal entity."

Kharge’s letter read, “In a constitutional democracy, no organisation, however old, large, or influential, can remain above scrutiny. Every citizen, association, institution and body that operates in public life is expected to comply with the law. In Bharath, even a safai karamchari must be registered to avail government benefits. Every religious institution and religious trusts are audited. Charitable bodies, NGOs, trusts, societies, companies and other institutions are required to disclose their structure, activities, finances, and sources of income.”

Mohan Bhagwat’s Reply to Priyank Kharge

Replying to Priyank Kharge, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat sidelined the issue saying, “It is just politics... all these gimmicks are being made to those who are used to it [...] We had to face all these things. We are used to it. If they don't happen, we feel something is amiss.”

He further said that RSS is not the only religious organization that is unregistered. Calling back to the times RSS has faced such backlash from the government, Bhagwat says that the Sangh was established in British rule and has been banned twice. He added, “The government know the sangh is there for over 100 years. Nobody told us that you must register. The Hindu religion is not registered, many things are not registered.” RSS chief further argues that the registration is only needed for those who want to have funds from the government and RSS is publically funded organization.

See Also: Centre Spent ₹76 Lakh on Print Ads for RSS Centenary, RTI Reveals

“What exactly is Sangh?”: Priyank Kharge Questions RSS Chief

During a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Priyank Kharge again brought up the issue in response to Mohan Bhagwat’s statement. “If you are functioning in the name of Sangh then answer, what exactly is Sangh? Where does your money come from," Karnataka Home Minister questioned. He claims this is not a sudden targeted attack on RSS and he has a long history with Mohan Bhagwat. “I have only been elected as [Karnataka] Home Minister one week ago, so what I used to ask earlier, now I am asking officially.”

While acknowledging that they might not take funding from the government, Kharge claimed that the ASL (Advanced Security Liaison) security that Mohan Bhagwat takes is from the government and is being paid by taxpayer’s money. “That security is given to the Home Minister, the Minister of External Affairs, and the Defence Minister. Who gives it to Mohan Bhagwat ji? [...] If taxpayer’s money is going to your security detail, your travel [then] somebody needs to explain. Let the government explain.”

Suggested Reading: