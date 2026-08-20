Four Members Linked to RSS-Affiliated Groups Part of NCERT Panel Forming New Political Science Textbooks for Class 11, 12; Asked to Focus on Cultural Rootedness and Indian Knowledge System

NCERT Textbook Development Team Members Affiliated with ABVP and BJP

The four members who have links with ABVP and RSS-affiliated organizations include Yadunath Deshpande, who has a longstanding background with ABVP. The second member is Prashant Dibekar, who has worked with Jnana Prabodhini, an RSS-affiliated organization. The third member is Vandana Mishra, a former national secretary of ABVP, and the fourth is Ravi Rameshchandra Shukla, who was also linked to an RSS-affiliated publication.

The background of these members has drawn attention to the new team, with many questioning how this will affect the ideological balance of the textbooks.

The first is Yadunath Deshpande, who is a senior consultant to the Ministry of Education. He has an organizational background with ABVP, including serving as its state organising secretary in Maharashtra. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also a BJP political consultant.

Prashant Dibekar, in his profile on the National Council for Teacher Education website, has described his approach as “Rooted in Bhartiya educational philosophy, I foster creativity, critical thinking, and holistic student development through meaningful innovative practices to nurture resolute mindsets.” He has been associated with Jnana Prabodhini, where he mentions that he has specialised in teacher training and curriculum development. Jnana Prabodhini is an institution founded by Vinayak Vishwanath, who was an RSS member and pracharak.

The third panel member is Vandana Mishra, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Vandana was formerly associated with the RSS-affiliated ABVP as its national secretary. Another member of the panel is Ravi Rameshchandra Shukla, an associate professor at JNU. His academic work includes research on culture and spiritual nationalism. Shukla has been a member of the editorial board of the Indian Journal of Democratic Governance (IJDG). The journal was published by the RSS-affiliated Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership-Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.