'Dismissed': Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Petrol

Supreme Court on E20 Petrol and Ethanol Content Disclosure

The Bench hearing the plea declined to entertain it and asked Goswami why he had directly approached the Supreme Court instead of going to the High Court. “Dismissed… It will remain open for the petitioner to approach the competent authority,” the Bench said in its brief order, as quoted by Bar and Bench. The Court further said, “Who are you? You are practising where? Go to the High Court and file it.”

Goswami, however, maintained that consumers have the right to know how much ethanol is being blended before they purchase the fuel. “We have the right to know what we are purchasing… Even when we buy a packet of biscuits, we know the ingredients,” he submitted.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, opposed the claims made by the petitioner and pointed out that another plea challenging the government's ethanol-blending policy had earlier been rejected by the Supreme Court. “Your Lordships have already dismissed pleas challenging the policy,” the Attorney General said.

Goswami further clarified that his motive was not to challenge the government's E20 policy but to seek disclosure of the ethanol content in petrol. He said this could help consumers make informed choices. “Last time AG said it is an experiment. After that they gave clarification,” he said, adding that the information was important not for him personally but for citizens purchasing petrol.