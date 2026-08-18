Govt’s Aggressive E20 Push Faces Questions From Within: Chief Economic Advisor V.A. Nageswaran Requests E10 Fuel for Older Vehicles, Flags Food and Water Concerns

THE DEBATE around E20 Fuel in India is heating up. While the government has issued repeated clarification to justify its rapid push for ethanol blending, two of its officials presented a counter narrative. V. Anantha Nageswaran, the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government, and Akash Poojari, a consultant with the Department of Economic Affairs, have issued their own thoughts on the E20 push in a column written for The Indian Express. Both the government officials explained their stance, urging the government to bring back E10 for older vehicles and consider the food-to-fuel cost in its rapid and mandated E20 push.

The Indian Express article comes at a time when automobile owners are demanding that the center should rollback their nationwide mandated E20 fuel push and at least give options for E0 and E10 alternatives for incompatible vehicles. The article written by CEA Nageswaran and Poojari gives an insight into not just the concerns of the consumers but also raises questions on whether India has built an ecosystem to support ethanol blending.

Bring Back E10 for Older Vehicles: CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran

Addressing the viral allegations of E20 damaging engines and other automobile hardware, Nageswaran and Poojari write that these claims are mostly exaggerated but shouldn’t be ignored. The authors give examples of testing done by the United States and claims that similar tests have been run in India as well.

They addressed the concern of less mileage due to Ethanol-blended fuel. The Economic advisors claim that E20 fuel still has two-thirds of the energy of petrol. Countering the viral claims, they write, “E20 will take you less far, but the loss is small and does not signal any malfunction. Ethanol is only a fifth of the blend, so the energy penalty is around 6 to 7 per cent, not the 30 per cent doing the rounds.”

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Nageswaran and Poojari also assure the durability of the hardware, which is the main point of contention for automobile consumers. For this, they cited the tests run by the Oakridge National Laboratory in the US, one of the global leaders of ethanol blending. The American Lab found no increased wear in cars when they ran a total of 10 million kilometers on E20 fuel. In this trial, 86 cars were tested that were not rated for E20. Without getting into specifics, the article mentions that India’s own testing by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the petroleum institute, and Indian Oil “reached the same conclusion.”

However, the government official’s main argument for bringing back E10 is that India still has 75 to 80 million old two-wheelers built before BS4— the fourth stage of national emission standards introduced in 2017. These vehicles mostly run on carburettors that fail to detect the extra oxygen in the blended fuel to adjust for it. This risks the engine drawing too little energy from the fuel in comparison to the air it draws in, making the engine hot. They further note that the old rubber seals in the hardware can degrade on contact with the E20 fuel regardless of the engine temperature.

The one solution offered by the CEA and the Economic Consultant is that the rubber seals be retrofitted with compatible versions, but with the amount of vehicles on road this could take years. According to them, this was originally expected at the time of the ethanol fuel’s rollout and informed to the government as well. Nageswaran writes that the government was advised to keep lower ethanol blends in the market, like E10, as an option for older vehicles until the retrofitting measure takes place. But the current reality stands in direct contrast to that advice.

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