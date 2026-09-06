‘Double Trouble’ For Subhash Chandra, as CBI Registers an FIR Amid the Ongoing NCLT Proceedings

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS have come around in the Subhash Chandra Insolvency case, with the Central Bureau of Investigation filing a case against the Essel Group Chairman on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The booking comes for allegedly causing a wrongful loss of over Rs 1,322 crore by Subhash Chandra and others, to LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL) by misrepresenting facts and other statements during loan approvals.

See Also: Subhash Chandra Insolvency Case: How Did the Admitted Claim of Rs 22,000 Crore Come Around and Why Is Chandra Refuting it

According to a report by The Hindu, the First Information Report (FIR) has mentioned the names of Mr Chandra, Vasant Sagar Properties Private Limited and its director Panjak Suroliya, Pan India Infrastructure Private Limited, Digital Subscriber Management and Consultancy Services Private Limited and its director Amish Pandya; Spirit Infrapower and Multiventures Private Limited and its director Rajeev Dholakia; and unknown others.

CBI Affirms LIC Housing Finance’s Complaint Against Chandra

LICHFL had lodged a complaint with the CBI on August 31, 2026, and the case was registered on the same day. LIC’s complaint alleged that it had granted two credit facilities on Mr Chandra’s personal guarantees in 2018.

Of these, one was sanctioned for Vasant Sagar Properties Private Limited and Pan India Infraprojects Private Limited (co-borrower), while the other was extended to Digital Subscriber Management and Consultancy Service Private Limited and Spirit Infropower and Multiventures Private Limited (co-borrower).