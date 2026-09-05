‘Donations More Than the National Parties’: BBC Investigation Reveals Untracked Fundings to India's Unrecognized Political Parties

What is peculiar here, is to analyze the relative electoral performance and participation of these outfits and their financial resources. The six RUUPs in Gujarat fielded 15 candidates in the 2024 general elections, against the 893 candidates of the five national parties, who reportedly had lesser donations than these RUUPs. While very little is known about the on-ground political activities of the Aam Janmat Party, its official website states Gaurav Mishra as its National President, along with five other official portfolios. It also notes that the party is involved across the country, notably in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Keralam, Goa and West Bengal.

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The BBC report also noted something important, of the six RUUPs, four were based in the Naroda area in Ahmedabad. With the news of such potential irregularities coming in, people have begun to raise their concerns on the health of India’s electoral democracy. Speaking to Dr Munish Kumar Raizada—political activist who is advocating for electoral reforms—on this issue, we got to know how such lacunas in monitoring the electoral system have been raised time and again by civil society workers, transparency activists, and other political workers.

In describing this trail of financial and monetary exchanges between different stakeholders, Dr Munish referred to the ‘Hawala system’ which is widely practiced in the country, and such practices are diminishing the integrity of India’s electoral system. “For instance, let us say you approached me with the proposal to donate Rs 1 crore to my party fund, of which I would give you Rs 97 Lakh. What happens here is that you can evade the tax commitments, as well as channelize your black money. Essentially, Indian Politics is what I call ‘Black Money Politics.’

Financial Records of the RUUPs and Indian Politics

This is not the first time that such a report on electoral integrity and transparency has become a major point of discussion. There were a series of reports, statements by political parties, news reports on the potential irregularities associated with the such unrecognized parties. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in July 2025, was the major icebreaker. This was followed by a report by Dainik Bhaskar on ten ‘anonymous parties’ receiving Rs 4300 crore as funds between 2019-20 and 2023-24, despite rarely contesting polls. Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi had also urged the Election Commission to respond to this report, to which Gyanesh Kumar responded sharply by asking Mr Gandhi to either file an affidavit or apologize to the country.