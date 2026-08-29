NCLT Approves Chandra’s 6.25 Crore Payout Against Rs 22,006 Crore in Admitted Claims: Inside Subhash Chandra’s Insolvency Case

NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL (NCLT) has approved the repayment plan of just Rs 6.25 crore out of the admitted claims of Rs 22,006 crore in the personal insolvency proceedings of the Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra. The plan was approved on August 25, 2026, after a split verdict between two-members was referred to the third judicial member Nilesh Sharma, who cleared it under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’s (IBC) Section 114. In the proceedings, the majority of creditors reportedly supported the repayment plan professed by Chandra.

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However, after the plan’s approval several banks flagged their concerns regarding potential biases in voting. This was because at least five entities, which held 61.78% of the votes, backed the repayment plans, and are closely linked to Chandra as associates or related parties. According to the Indian Express, nearly 23 creditors participated in the voting process, of which the opposing banks got a vote share of only 19.186%. Reportedly, LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank voted against it.

Who is Subhash Chandra—Professional Businessman or BJP Supporter or a Congress Ally?

Subhash Chandra is the founder of Zee, which is part of the parent group, Essel. He was that big-shot businessman, who sought to proliferate the television-based broadcasting channels in the Indian market. This began in 1992, when he launched Zee TV—India’s first private satellite TV station which made Indian content available across the globe. Along with these, he also forayed into the ownership of amusement parks, took on road-construction contracts, power transmission as well as real estate businesses. In 2019, he had a net worth of $2.5 billion according to Forbes.

Alongside his economic and financial ventures, Subhash Chandra also made his foray into the political sphere, when he formally entered the Rajya Sabha in 2016 representing Haryana. He filed his nomination as an independent candidate, but was heavily backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had supported RK Anand—another independent candidate. Despite that, Chandra has always tried to balance either side, as he went on to support Congress Candidate Chander Prakash against BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi—the son of senior BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi—in the contest for the Adampur constituency.