Expired, Mislabelled Food Products & Medicines Worth Over Rs 1.4 Crore Seized in Bengaluru

THE KARNATAKA Food Safety and Drugs Administration has seized expired and misbranded food products and medicines worth more than Rs 1.4 crore during a special enforcement drive conducted at food storage and supply units in Bengaluru, an official statement said on September 8, 2026.

The inspections were carried out under the guidance of Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader by designated officers and Food Safety Officers under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The department said the inspections focused on mandatory labelling requirements, manufacturing and expiry dates, shelf-life, and other food safety standards applicable to products sold through online and e-commerce platforms. The storage of medicines without the required licence was also examined.

At an Amazon facility located at BLR6 Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park, Devanahalli, food products worth Rs 14 lakh allegedly having incorrect or inadequate labelling were seized. Expired food products worth Rs 10 lakh were also seized, taking the total value of food products seized from the unit to Rs 24 lakh. Medicines worth Rs 2,45,352 stored without a licence were seized.

At another Amazon facility at BLR7RKV Developers in Madivala and Thattanahalli village of Anekal taluk, food products worth Rs 19 lakh with incorrect or inadequate labelling were seized. Expired food products worth Rs 13 lakh were also seized, taking the total value of food products seized from the facility to Rs 32 lakh. Medicines worth Rs 1.57 lakh stored without a licence were seized.

The department also acted on a complaint regarding the sale of expired food products at Saptha Bazaar on 6th Main Road in HBR Layout. Officials found that the business was allegedly purchasing groceries, milk, vegetables, curd, and other food products from various e-commerce and online delivery agencies and reselling expired products to consumers.

During the inspection, expired items including cashew biscuits, ragi flour, chicken patties, paneer, cookies, nuts, eggs and flour were found. Expired food products valued at approximately Rs 10,000 were seized.

At Leo 7 Enterprises in Lingarajapuram, officials found various expired food products, including nutritional products, beverages, chocolates, sweets, ghee and nuts/seeds. The products, which had reportedly crossed their expiry or near-expiry period, were being stored at the premises. Food products valued at approximately Rs 56 lakh were seized, and the premises were sealed.

The department also inspected the Instamart facility in Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district. Expired food products worth Rs 42 lakh were seized. Citing unhygienic conditions and violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act and applicable rules, officials said the facility had been closed down. Further investigation is under way.

According to the department's press note, food products worth Rs 33 lakh with incorrect or inadequate labelling and expired or near-expiry food products worth Rs 1.05 crore were seized during the enforcement action. Medicines worth Rs 4.02 lakh were also seized.

Further investigation is underway at the Hoskote facility, where expired and mislabelled products worth approximately Rs 1 crore have been detected. The amount is not included in the confirmed seizure total as the investigation is still in progress.

According to the department’s summary, food products worth Rs 33 lakh with incorrect or inadequate labelling and expired food products worth Rs 65.10 lakh have been confirmed as seized. The total confirmed value of seized food products stands at Rs 98.10 lakh.

The Food Safety and Drugs Administration said investigations into the violations are continuing and further action will be taken against the concerned establishments in accordance with the law.

[VP]